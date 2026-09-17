Luv Ranjan on launching newcomers in ‘Pehla Pyaar Doosri Baar’: ‘I didn’t want to let the opportunity pass’

Mumbai, Sep 17 (IANS) Filmmaker and writer Luv Ranjan has opened up about launching newcomers in “Pehla Pyaar Doosri Baar.”

He described the experience as both challenging and exciting. Reflecting on the project, he said he did not want to let the opportunity pass when he got the chance to introduce fresh faces to audiences. Speaking about the same, Luv Ranjan said, “Introducing newcomers is always a challenge, but it’s the one I genuinely look forward to. Fifteen years ago, I got that opportunity with Pyaar Ka Punchnama, and when something similar came along with Pehla Pyaar Doosri Baar, I knew I didn’t want to let it pass.”

“As a writer, creating a world for six new faces and watching them find their own rhythm within it was something I really enjoyed. When the people feel right, the story finds its own energy, and I’m excited for audiences to meet them.”

The first poster of “Pehla Pyaar Doosri Baar” was released on social media. Directed by debutant Anuj Saini, the film is a friendship-based comedy backed by Luv Films, known for its popular relationship stories. The film marks the acting debut of Alisha Chopra, Sparsh Walia, Sakshi Vaidya, Kunal Vaid, Sargun Kaur Luthra, and Tushar Chhibber.

Presented by Luv Films, “Pehla Pyaar Doosri Baar” is directed by Anuj Saini. The film is slated to hit theatres on 23rd October.

--IANS

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