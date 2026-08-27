Luke Evans, Selma Blair, Carol Burnett mourn the demise of Tim Curry

Los Angeles, Aug 27 (IANS) Hollywood icon, Tim Curry, who essayed the role of Pennywise the Clown in the horror miniseries IT, passed away at age of 80 on Wednesday, and the entire Hollywood turned up to offer their condolences to the late actor.

Actress Selma Blair took to the comments section of Tim’s last Instagram post from August 13, and wrote, “Rest in peace. Kind and wonderful you”.

Actor Luke Evans, who recently played Frank-N-Furter on Broadway in The Rocky Horror Show, shared a heartfelt note on his last conversation with the actor-singer.

He wrote, “Three weeks ago, I wrote a letter to Tim Curry... I want to share it with you. He was a force, a bright fierce flame, an exquisite charm and that rich vocal tone, he was an inspiration to me and to so many people for the roles he played and the effect he had on so many of us. There will only be one Tim Curry. All the rest of us will just have to do our best to emulate some of the magic of that role that I’ve just spent 7 months playing”.

Actress Rosie O’Donnell took to her Instagram, and shared a photo of the late actor-singer. She wrote, “Sweetest man #timcurry #rockyhorrorpictureshow”.

Carol Burnett recalled the “wonderful time” she had working with “dear friend” Tim in the Oscar-nominated film ‘Annie’.

She wrote, “Nobody could play lovable villains better than he could. I was blessed to know him”.

Tim’s career has spanned more than 5 decades across film, television, theatre and music. He was born on April 19, 1946, and first achieved international fame with his electrifying portrayal of Dr Frank-N-Furter in ‘The Rocky Horror Show’ and its 1975 film adaptation, ‘The Rocky Horror Picture Show’. His flamboyant performance and rendition of ‘Sweet Transvestite’ turned him into a cult icon.

He also released several albums and enjoyed a successful stage career, establishing himself as one of entertainment's most distinctive performers.

--IANS

aa/