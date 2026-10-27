Lucknow triple murder: Victim's wife demands death penalty for accused, seeks encounter of prime suspect

Lucknow, Oct 27 (IANS) A day after three members of a family were shot dead in Lucknow's Saadatganj area, Usha Tiwari, wife of victim Shivaji Tiwari, on Tuesday demanded the death penalty for the accused and called for the prime accused, Rishabh Shukla, to be killed in an encounter.

Tension prevailed in the locality on Tuesday as people entered the house of the accused, prompting police personnel to intervene and attempt to pacify the crowd.

Speaking to reporters, Usha Tiwari expressed anguish over the killing of her family members and demanded strict action against those involved.

"They should be hanged, and Rishabh should be killed in an encounter. He has destroyed our family. Rajesh Shukla should be hanged, Chhunnu should be hanged. Their daughters were supporting them from inside. Kill all of them! Demolish their house and treat their family the way they treated mine. Destroy their family just as mine was destroyed. My innocent family has been wiped out," she said.

Sumedha Tiwari, daughter of another victim, Shivendra Tiwari, demanded financial assistance of Rs 1 crore each for the two affected families from the Uttar Pradesh government.

"My demands are that the Yogi government should provide financial assistance of Rs 1 crore each to the two affected families. Secondly, my mother, the wife of the deceased Shivendra Tiwari, should be given a government job," she told IANS.

The incident occurred on Monday morning following a long-standing dispute between neighbours over parking a car beneath a banyan tree and reconstructing a platform around it in the Naubasta Brahmani Tola locality of Saadatganj.

The deceased were identified as Shivaji Tiwari (62), a retired stenographer in the power department, his younger brother Shivendra Tiwari (55), and Shivaji's son Suyash Tiwari (30). Shivaji was also a former district-level functionary of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

Suyash was scheduled to get married on December 5.

According to police, the three men were rushed to the trauma centre at King George's Medical University after the shooting, but doctors declared them dead on arrival.

An FIR has been registered against eight people in connection with the incident. Police have arrested the prime accused, Rishabh Shukla, and detained the remaining seven accused.

A pistol and empty cartridges were recovered from the scene. Preliminary information suggests that the main accused fired more than 12 rounds.

According to the complaint lodged by Ruchi, Shivendra Tiwari's wife, the families had been embroiled in a prolonged dispute over local issues, including vehicle parking and the reconstruction of the platform beneath the banyan tree.

Shivaji lived in the locality with his wife, Usha, and son, Suyash, while Shivendra resided nearby with his wife, Ruchi, and daughter, Sumedha.

--IANS

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