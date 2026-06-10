LSG owner Goenka hails PM Modi's record tenure, says 'his leadership has been a blessing'

New Delhi, June 10 (IANS) Lucknow Super Giants owner Sanjiv Goenka hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi on achieving the milestone of becoming India's longest continuously serving elected Prime Minister and said the country has undergone a transformative shift in ambition, global standing and economic confidence during his tenure.

The iconic leader reached the landmark on Wednesday, completing 4,399 days in office as an elected Prime Minister and surpassing the record previously held by Jawaharlal Nehru. The feat comes after consecutive electoral victories in 2014, 2019 and 2024, making him the longest-serving elected Prime Minister to hold office without interruption.

In an X post, Goenka said PM Modi's leadership had reshaped how India views itself and how the world perceives the country, while also creating an environment that has encouraged businesses and entrepreneurs to think on a larger scale.

“Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji has redefined India. He has redefined the scale at which India thinks and the respect that India and Indians command across the world. His leadership has been a blessing for the country. Today, he becomes India's longest continuously serving elected Prime Minister, at 4,399 days, surpassing a record that had stood for more than six decades,” Goenka wrote on X.

Drawing on his experience in the corporate sector, Goenka highlighted the importance of policy stability and continuity in driving long-term growth. “Few leaders are given this much time, and fewer still use it to pursue change with such consistency. Over these years, policy continuity and sustained execution have created the foundations on which lasting progress is built. As someone who has spent his life building businesses in India, I have seen how important certainty and long-term thinking are,” he said.

Goenka also pointed to the government's focus on infrastructure development, technology-driven governance and economic competitiveness, arguing that these measures have helped strengthen confidence within the business community and elevate India's role in global discussions.

“The emphasis on infrastructure, digital transformation, ease of doing business and national competitiveness has strengthened confidence across industry and encouraged Indian enterprise to think bigger. India's growing stature in the world and its increasing ability to shape conversations on trade, technology and economic growth are also defining features of this period,” he mentioned.

Concluding his message, Goenka said he remains optimistic about India's future trajectory and credited the Prime Minister for laying the groundwork for the country's next phase of development.

“The most defining chapters are yet to be written, and the foundations that have been laid leave me optimistic about India's future and the opportunities that lie ahead. My deepest respect to the Prime Minister for his unwavering commitment to the nation and my best wishes as he continues to work towards building a stronger and more prosperous India,” he added.

--IANS

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