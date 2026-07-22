NZ spinner Lennox surpass Warne, Kumble with 14 wickets in Windies ODIs

New Delhi, July 22 (IANS) New Zealand left-arm spinner Jayden Lennox enjoyed a memorable breakthrough series against the West Indies, finishing with 14 wickets to guide the Black Caps to a 3-2 ODI series victory while matching one of the best bowling returns by a spinner in a bilateral men’s ODI series.

Lennox, who was named Player of the Series, claimed 14 wickets across the five matches, equalling Sri Lanka’s Akila Dananjaya for the 10th-highest wicket haul by a spinner in a bilateral ODI series. His tally surpassed the best returns achieved in a single bilateral ODI series by legendary spinners Shane Warne, Anil Kumble and Shahid Afridi, all of whom picked up 13 wickets.

The 31-year-old reached the milestone in just his third bilateral ODI series after making his international debut against India earlier this year. India’s Amit Mishra holds the record with 18 wickets in a bilateral ODI series, followed by Kuldeep Yadav (17), while Afghanistan’s Rashid Khan and India’s Yuzvendra Chahal have taken 16 wickets in a series.

Lennox acknowledged that the spin-friendly conditions in the Caribbean worked in his favour but said the tour had been an invaluable learning experience.

“It’s been a lot of fun. Playing on pitches that are pretty spin-conducive has been a great learning experience for me,” Lennox said.

“These bilateral series are all about learning and gaining experience in foreign conditions, so I’ll certainly go home with my pockets full of knowledge.

“I think it’s just about the subtleties of the craft. Mitch Santner has been doing it for a long time now, so to be able to be here, watch what he’s doing, see how he’s operating, and use some of his tricks and subtle variations is what it’s all about when you come and play on these surfaces.”

Despite losing the series, the West Indies ended the contest on a winning note by clinching the fifth and final ODI by two wickets at Kensington Oval in Barbados on Tuesday.

Shimron Hetmyer remained unbeaten on 69, while Sherfane Rutherford struck 61 as the hosts successfully chased down New Zealand’s 268/9 with 15 deliveries to spare. The pair appeared to have taken the game away from the visitors before a late collapse produced a nervy finish.

Player of the Match Hetmyer said his only focus was ensuring the team completed the chase.

“I wasn’t really thinking about getting a half-century. I was just thinking about how I could make sure the team crossed the line. Every time a new batter came out, I was just like, ‘Make sure you’re there at the end.’ I’m just happy that I could be there to make sure we crossed the line,” Hetmyer said.

--IANS

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