Quad reaffirms commitment to free, open Indo-Pacific, backs ASEAN centrality

Manila, July 22 (IANS) Reaffirming their commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific, the Quad Foreign Ministers on Wednesday underlined their strong support for ASEAN's unity and centrality in the region.

In a joint statement, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar, Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong, Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi, and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio underscored the Quad's strong resolve for the Indo-Pacific region's prosperity and its cooperation with ASEAN and its member states.

"As ASEAN Comprehensive Strategic Partners, we, the Secretary of State of the United States and the Foreign Ministers of Australia, India, and Japan, met today in Manila to reaffirm our commitment to strengthening a free and open Indo-Pacific and our unwavering support for ASEAN unity and centrality. We are deeply invested in the region's success and in cooperating with ASEAN and its member states," read the joint statement following the Quad Foreign Ministers Meeting in Manila.

The member states discussed regional challenges and ways to strengthen support for the "practical implementation" of the ASEAN Outlook on the Indo-Pacific (AOIP) through "shared priorities of maritime and transnational security, economic prosperity and security, critical and emerging technologies, and humanitarian assistance and emergency response."

The statement noted that Quad remains united in its conviction that "peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific maritime domain underpin the security and prosperity of the region."

Following the meeting, EAM Jaishankar said that the leaders reviewed the evolving Indo-Pacific landscape and followed up on the outcomes of their recent meeting in New Delhi.

"Glad to participate in the Quad Foreign Ministers Meeting in Manila. Reviewed the Indo-Pacific landscape and discussed recent developments. Followed up on the outcomes of the recent New Delhi meeting. Committed to a free and open Indo-Pacific with a recognition of ASEAN centrality," EAM posted on X.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio stressed that the four nations share a common vision for a free and open Indo-Pacific rooted in respect for the rule of law, sovereignty and territorial integrity, while underscoring the importance of supporting ASEAN's central role in the region.

"Was pleased to reconvene the Quad at the ASEAN Foreign Ministers Meeting to emphasise our message: strong cooperation is vital to supporting ASEAN's own priority and centrality in the region. The United States, India, Australia, and Japan share a vision of a free and open Indo-Pacific that is grounded in the rule of law, sovereignty, and territorial integrity. The Quad remains a priority, and we will meet again later this year," Rubio posted on X.

Sharing the details of the meeting, US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor took to X and posted: "Joined Secretary Marco Rubio today for the Quad meeting in Manila. A very productive discussion on delivering results relating to a free and open Indo-Pacific. Our four nations share a common vision!"

--IANS

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