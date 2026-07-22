Madhevere, Nyamhuri return as Zimbabwe name squad for T20Is against India

Harare, July 22 (IANS) Uncapped wicketkeeper-batter Tafadzwa Tsiga has earned his maiden T20I call-up, while all-rounder Wessly Madhevere and pacer Newman Nyamhuri returned to the 15-member Zimbabwe squad for the three-match series against India, starting here on Thursday.

The trio come into the squad in place of Clive Madande, Tinotenda Maposa, and Tashinga Musekiwa, who were part of the side that recently faced Bangladesh. All three matches of the series will be played at the Harare Sports Club on July 23, 25, and 26.

Tsiga, who has represented Zimbabwe in 10 Tests, is yet to make his white-ball international debut. Madhevere, a regular in the Test and ODI setups during the Bangladesh series, returns to the shortest format for the first time since July 2025, and has played 79 T20Is so far.

Meanwhile, Nyamhuri makes a comeback after recovering from a niggle that curtailed his participation during the ODIs against Bangladesh earlier this month. Tanaka Chivanga, who was brought in as Nyamhuri’s replacement and featured in the third ODI, has managed to retain his spot.

Sikandar Raza will continue to lead Zimbabwe, who secured a historic innings win in the sole Test and clinched the ODI series 2-1 before conceding the T20I series 1-2. The hosts will face a formidable task against reigning T20 World Cup champions India, who are coming off a 2-0 defeat in Ireland and a 4-0 loss in England.

The two teams last met during the T20 World Cup Super Eight stage, where India secured a 72-run win in Chennai over Zimbabwe, who had earlier shocked Australia to reach the round of eight.

Zimbabwe squad: Sikandar Raza (captain), Brian Bennett, Ryan Burl, Tanaka Chivanga, Ben Curran, Brad Evans, Wessly Madhevere, Tadiwanashe Marumani (wk), Wellington Masakadza, Blessing Muzarabani, Dion Myers, Richard Ngarava, Newman Nyamhuri, Milton Shumba, Tafadzwa Tsiga (wk).

--IANS

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