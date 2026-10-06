LPGA moving Lotte Championship to Kapalua Resort in 2027

Daytona Beach, Oct 6 (IANS) The Ladies Professional Golf Association (LPGA) Tour has announced that Kapalua Resort and The Plantation Course will serve as the venue for the Lotte Championship in 2027.

The event will be held March 15–21, 2027, at Kapalua Resort in Maui and feature a USD 3 million purse. The Championship will be a part of a new chapter for the LPGA Tour in Hawaii, joining the newly announced Nanea Cup as a two-week swing in The Aloha State.

The last LPGA tournament at Kapalua was played in October 2008 and won by Morgan Pressel. The total purse was USD 1.5 million.

“We are thrilled to have Kapalua Resort and The Plantation Course serve as the venue for the Lotte Championship in 2027. As we continue to strengthen the LPGA Tour schedule, venues with deep-rooted heritage like Kapalua are exactly what we look for,” said LPGA Commissioner Craig Kessler.

The tournament's first appearance was at Ko Olina Golf Club in 2012 before moving to Hoakalei Country Club in 2022. Next year’s event will mark the 15th edition of the Lotte Championship, marking it as one of the Tour’s most established tournaments.

"This new chapter would not be possible without the support and commitment to the tour that Lotte and Kapalua provided. We want to thank Hoakalei Country Club for the last five years and look forward to building on the success of the Lotte Championship at its new home in Maui," he added.

Notably, Kapalua Resort was a PGA Tour staple for 25 years. It has previously hosted the PGA Tour with The Sentry, which was played from 1999 to 2025 at The Plantation Course, and the LPGA Tour with the Kapalua LPGA Classic, played in 2008 at The Bay Course. That relationship ended in April when the PGA Tour announced it planned to end its tournament presence in Maui.

Now, the Plantation Course will serve as host, with the course entering the LPGA Tour rotation having a rich history of its own.

The golf industry remains a significant economic driver for Maui and the state of Hawaii, contributing an estimated USD 3.4 billion annually to the state's economy through direct, indirect, and induced impacts. Golf tourism and related retail spending generate over USD 1 billion per year.

--IANS

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