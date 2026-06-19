'Love Oh Love' makers release first single 'Broke Boy' from film

Chennai, June 19 (IANS) The makers of director Magesh Rajendran's upcoming romantic entertainer 'Love Oh Love', featuring actors Pavish Narayan and new comer Naga Durga in the lead, on Friday released the first single of the film, titled 'Broke Boy'.

'Broke Boy' is a vibrant and relatable track that perfectly captures the emotions, aspirations, and struggles of today’s youth. Packed with catchy beats, playful lyrics, and an energetic presentation, the song is expected to resonate strongly with youngsters and music lovers alike.

Composed and produced by the dynamic music duo FOXn (Pradeep PJ & Wayne Pavey), the song has been rendered by Pradeep PJ with lyrics having been penned by Pradeep PJ and Jothi Kanna. The track showcases FOXn’s signature contemporary sound, blending urban rhythms with youthful storytelling to create an instantly engaging listening experience.

For the unaware, 'Love Oh Love' has been produced by Dinesh Raj on behalf of Zinema Media and Entertainment along with G. Dhananjheyan of Creative Entertainers & Distributors’. The film, apart from the lead actors, will also feature director Selvaraghavan, director K.S. Ravikumar, Vanitha Vijayakumar, Ramya and Adithya Kathir in pivotal roles.

It may be recalled that the makers had only recently released a teaser of the film.

The film’s teaser, with a runtime of approximately 80 seconds, offers a lively glimpse into the film's plot that revolves around a young man’s love for a girl and the taxing experiences that follow, once he becomes her boyfriend.

Shot mostly across the exquisitely captivating locations of Chennai, the film exhibits a unique urban charm and flavour. A few portions have also been filmed in Ooty.

Sources close to the unit of the film claim that 'Love Oh Love' has already locked its digital streaming rights with OTT platform Amazon Prime Video. Further adding strength to the film’s commercial prospects, Think Music, one of the leading names in the music industry, has been signed on as the film’s official music partner.

'Love Oh Love' features Pavish Narayan (of Nilavukku Enmel Ennadi Kobam fame) alongside Naga Durga, a well-known Telugu YouTube sensation making her Tamil cinema debut.

The film’s technical team includes cinematographer P.G. Muthiah, National Award-winning editor N.B. Srikanth, and art director Pa. Mahendran.

--IANS

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