September 11, 2026 3:37 PM हिंदी

Amar Upadhyay on his return as Mihir Virani in ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’: ‘Feels like coming home, so many memories’

Amar Upadhyay on his return as Mihir Virani in ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’: ‘Feels like coming home, so many memories’

Mumbai, Sep 11 (IANS) Actor Amar Upadhyay, who is set to return on the 2nd season of the show ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’, has shared his thoughts on the same, calling it a homecoming.

The actor is set to return as his character Mihir Virani. The makers of the show unveiled a new promo confirming his return.

Talking about the same, the actor shared, “Mihir mere liye sirf ek character nahi hai. He has been such a huge part of my journey, and the love audiences have given him over the years is something I have always carried with me. There has been so much chatter around whether Mihir is coming back. My fans have been eagerly waiting for my return and haven’t stopped asking when I would be back on the show. Honestly, seeing their excitement has made this homecoming even more special”.

Shantiniketan mein wapas aana, Tulsi aur Virani parivaar ke beech Mihir bankar khade hona, brings back so many memories. It genuinely feels like coming home. But a lot has happened, equations have changed, and Mihir is returning to a family that has been through its own journey. I’m excited to see how audiences react when he finally walks back into their lives”, he added.

With Ganesh Chaturthi around the corner, the timing makes the homecoming even more special.

‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’ is available on Star Plus and JioHotstar.

--IANS

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