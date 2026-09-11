Amruta Khanvilkar on 15 years of ‘Wajle Ki Bara’: ‘Marathi music’s power has reached across India and Abroad’

Mumbai, Sep 11 (IANS) Amruta Khanvilkar has opened up about 15 years of her iconic Marathi song ‘Wajle Ki Bara.’

During her appearance on ‘India’s Best Dancer Season 5,’ she revealed that despite years of experience as a performer, she still gets nervous before stepping onto the stage. The actress and dancer will revisit the song’s memorable journey in the upcoming episode of Sony Entertainment Television’s ‘India’s Best Dancer Season 5’, which celebrates the spirit of ‘India Wala Dance’.

Amruta will join contestant Dipali Borkar for a special performance on her popular track. Reflecting on the song’s enduring popularity, Amruta spoke about the power of Marathi music and credit composer duo Ajay-Atul for taking it to audiences across India and abroad. She said, “I think I have been one of those lucky artists jinko bahut kamaal ke gaane mile hain. Aaj 15 saal ho gaye ‘Wajle Ki Bara’ ko, but phir bhi log aaj isi gaane pe thirakte hain. Aur mujhe aise lagta hai ki jo Marathi music ki power hai na, woh poore desh mein, videsh mein le jaane ke liye Ajay-Atul sir ka bahut bada haath hai.” (“I think I have been one of those lucky artists who have been fortunate enough to get some really amazing songs. It has been 15 years since ‘Wajle Ki Bara’, but even today, people continue to dance to this song. And I feel that Ajay-Atul sir have played a huge role in taking the power of Marathi music across the country and even abroad.”)

‘Wajle Ki Bara’ is a popular Marathi song from the 2010 Marathi-language drama film “Natarang,” directed by Ravi Jadhav. The film starred Atul Kulkarni and Sonalee Kulkarni in the lead roles, and the song went on to become one of the most recognized Marathi dance numbers.

Despite being an experienced performer, Amruta revealed that she still feels nervous when taking the stage, especially while performing in front of the judges. She opened up about the excitement and pressure that come with performing before a panel of experienced judges. She said, “But Terence Sir, Javed Sir, Karisma Ma’am, and Geeta Maa, aap logon ke saamne dance karna matlab, chahe gaana mera ho ya doosre ka ho, aaj bhi mere pet mein ek gud-gud si hoti hai. Toh once a contestant, once a dancer, always a dancer and a contestant!” (Dancing in front of Terence Sir, Javed Sir, Karisma Ma’am and Geeta Maa still gives me butterflies in my stomach, whether it is my song or someone else’s. So, once a contestant, once a dancer, always a dancer and a contestant)

Amruta also shared her experience of dancing with contestant Dipali Borkar, praising her energy and calling her a valuable part of the show. “I feel Dipali is such an asset to this show. I am so glad that I am dancing with her today. Her energy reminded me of my childhood.”

“India’s Best Dancer Season 5” airs every Saturday and Sunday on Sony Entertainment Television.

--IANS

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