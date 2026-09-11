'It does feel a bit weird': Sabalenka on losing World No.1 to Rybakina but 'can't do much'

New York, Sep 11 (IANS) Aryna Sabalenka spoke on losing the World No.1 ranking to Elena Rybakina, whom she will be facing in the US Open 2026 final at the Arthur Ashe Stadium on Sunday (as per IST).

Sabalenka highlighted how hard it is to be World No.1, and although she admitted her dip in form in the mid-season, she called losing the top spot "a bit weird".

"I really understand how tough it is to reach world No. 1. It was one of my goals. But right now, not much I can do. I didn’t really perform well in the middle of the season. Elena took it over and played really well. She took away the number one position. Not much I can do about that," she said in the press conference after beating Jessica Pegula in the semifinal.

Sabalenka made her way into her fourth US Open final after beating Pegula 7-5, 6-2 as she looks for a historic three-peat in New York. Only Chris Evert and Serena Williams have won at least three straight US Open titles in the Open Era as the two-time defending champion Sabalenka bids to become the third player.

Sabalenka emphasised that she has put the focus on herself and will be looking to take the World No.1 rank away from Rybakina at some stage. "I can only focus on myself and stay in the moment and try to do my best right now. Just keep it tight, and maybe I will take it back from her.

"It does feel a bit weird that you can perform well at the tournament and still be taken away the No.1 position. It’s okay. It’s sport. I love that. That’s the beauty of sport. Everyone chasing everyone. It’s all about little things you improve and get better at."

Sabalenka said that she is ready to fight for the title and "do everything" for the win. "If it's Elena, it's going to be really tough," she said. "She's a big server. She really improved over the years on the baseline game, so it's going to be physically and mentally tough. As I said, I'm ready for the fight. I'm ready to do everything to get the win."

--IANS

vm/bc