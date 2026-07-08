Lokesh Kanakaraj suggested the title of 'Mr. Bhaarath', says actor Bhaarath

Chennai, July 8 (IANS) Actor Bhaarath, who plays the lead in director Niranjan's upcoming rom-com entertainer 'Mr Bhaarath', has now disclosed that the film's title was suggested by none other than ace director Lokesh Kanakaraj.

Talking to the media, Bhaarath, who was a youtuber before turning actor, said, "The film was originally called 'Masterpiece'. Howeer, we later realised that the there were films with that title in the Kannada and Telugu film industries. It was director Lokesh Kanagaraj who suggested the title 'Mr. Bhaarath', because my name is Bhaarath and the story revolves around the character I play."

The actor went on to say that the title, which was also the title of one of Superstar Rajinikanth's iconic blockbusters, naturally brought with it a sense of responsibility.

"Lokesh sir and his team requested AVM Studios and obtained the official No Objection Certificate (NOC) from them for the title," he disclosed.

Presented by Lokesh Kanagaraj and produced by Sudhan Sundaram, Lokesh Kanagaraj, and Jagadish Palanisami, Mr. Bhaarath marks the arrival of six fresh talents, making it one of the most exciting debut ventures in recent times.

The film introduces Bhaarath as the lead actor alongside Samyuktha Viswanathan, while also marking the directorial debut of Niranjan.

The project further introduces Pranav Muniraj as music director, Bhavna Govardan as art director, Dhivakar Dennis as editor.

Sharing his excitement, Bhaarath says, ”I have previously appeared as the hero's friend in films like 'Prince' and 'Love Today'. Stepping into my first film as a lead actor itself is a dream come true, and what makes it even more special is that six of us are beginning our cinematic journey together through Mr. Bhaarath. I sincerely hope audiences embrace all of us with the same love and encouragement.”

Speaking about his character, he adds, "I play a Quality Check Officer in a toy manufacturing company. My character is extremely innocent—so innocent that he doesn't even realise when a girl is expressing her love for him. He's an orphan brought up by his grandfather, played by R. Sundarrajan sir. Audiences will also get to enjoy shades of Sundararajan sir's vintage humour through our relationship, which forms one of the emotional strengths of the film.”

--IANS

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