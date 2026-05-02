Lokesh Kanagaraj launches title of Rishikanth, Anishma Anilkumar's film

Chennai, May 2 (IANS) Ace director Lokesh Kanakaraj has now launched the title look of director Raja Karuppasamy's upcoming film, featuring actors Rishikanth and Anishma Anilkumar in the lead.

The film, which has been titled 'Modha Rathiri', is being produced by well known production house Mythri Movie Makers. Interestingly, this is the third Tamil film that is being produced by the popular Telugu production house.

Lokesh Kanakaraj, who took to his social media timelines to launch the title look poster, wrote, "Elated to launch the title look of #MythriTamil03 - #ModhaRathiri. My hearty wishes to the entire cast and crew of the team for this film to be a huge success."

The film, directed by Raja Karuppasamy, stars Rishikanth alongside Anishma Anilkumar, who gained attention with her performance in 'Sirai' and 'Youth'.

Sources say that at the core of 'Modha Rathiri' lies a gripping and intriguing premise: An unusual wedding takes place. In one night, too many surprises unfold and several lies are told. What begins as a new life spirals into chaos. It turns into a night that changes everything.

Producer Naveen Yerneni of Mythri Movie Makers says, “At Mythri Movie Makers, we have always been associated with large-scale entertainers. At the same time, we strongly believe in telling powerful, content-driven stories that connect with audiences across all sections and age groups. We have always been keen on collaborating with fresh and promising talents, and this project reflects that intent. When director Raja Karuppasamy narrated the script of ‘Modha Rathiri’, we instantly felt it was the kind of engaging and unique story we wanted to bring to the screen. We are excited to be working with a vibrant team of young actors and technicians, and we look forward to delivering a thoroughly enjoyable theatrical experience for audiences.”

Director Raja Karuppasamy says, “Making my directorial debut itself is a big challenge, and to do it under a prestigious banner like Mythri Movie Makers makes it even more special. Their belief in fresh ideas and new talents has given me great confidence and responsibility. I express my gratitude to the producers for giving me creative freedom, especially allowing me to work with technician I am comfortable to work. With ‘Modha Rathiri’, we are creating a story that is both engaging and emotionally rooted, while offering a fresh and fresh experience. I sincerely thank producers Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar for trusting me with this opportunity.”

The film features a vibrant ensemble cast including Rishikanth, Anishma Anilkumar, Chetan, A. Venkatesh, Bucks, Abdool Lee, Shelly Kishore, Sangeetha Balan, Banupriya, Sumithra Devi L., Varshini Karmegham, Karthikeyan, Velan, and Kowshik Kabilan among others.

Backed by a strong technical team, the film has Surendran Paranjothi as cinematographer, Ashok Arjunan as editor, and Bharath Sankar composing the music. The crew also includes Poornima Ramaswamy as Costume Designer and A Balumahendra as Art Director.

--IANS

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