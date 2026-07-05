Indian family stranded at Hong Kong airport; Andhra Minister Lokesh appeals to EAM Jaishankar for help

Amaravati, July 5 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh Minister for Human Resources Development and Information Technology, Nara Lokesh, on Sunday appealed to External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar to provide immediate assistance to a Telugu family stranded at Hong Kong Airport after they lost their passports.

Lokesh, son of Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, took to ‘X’ on Sunday to make an appeal to the External Affairs Minister.

He appealed after one Rajeswari Bolla tagged Lokesh, seeking his help.

The family, while travelling from Hyderabad to Chicago via Hong Kong, lost their passports.

Rajeswari Bolla posted that they are in an emergency. “My family were supposed to travel from Hyderabad to Chicago via Hong Kong with Cathay Pacific airlines on July 2nd, but we lost our passports on the airplane. We are stranded in Hong Kong Airport for the last 52 hrs. We have little kids aged 5 yrs and 3 yrs with us and we are really in a difficult situation. Requesting your team’s urgent intervention or guidance to help us reach the right authorities to help us get replacement passports issued. Please help,” reads the post.

Responding to the request, Lokesh wrote that he was terribly sorry to learn about the family’s ordeal. He appeared to External Affairs Minister Jaishankar to ‘kindly look into this issue and provide immediate assistance to the family’.

Rajeswari Bolla posted their picture waiting at Hong Kong Airport. She also posted a picture of their boarding pass.

She posted an appeal to people to help them find the lost passports. The bag, containing two Indian passports and two USA passports, was lost during their journey from Hyderabad to Hong Kong. The flight CX 672 departed from Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, Hyderabad, at 2.43 a.m. on July 2. “Please check if you or anyone you know travelled in the same flight. Even the smallest lean can help us reunite with our documents,” reads the appeal.

--IANS

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