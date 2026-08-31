Liverpool confirm signing of Barcola from PSG; Man City rope in Allan

New Delhi, Aug 31 (IANS) As the transfer window nears its end, Liverpool have made a big-money signing of Bradley Barcola from Paris Saint-Germain, while Manchester City have signed Allan Elias from Palmeiras.

Liverpool have bought the French international Barcola in a deal worth up to GBP 123mn, with GBP 106mn guaranteed and the remainder potential add-ons. "The French forward put pen to paper on a long-term contract with the Reds at the AXA Training Centre after passing a medical and finalising the transfer," Liverpool said in a statement.

The winger has agreed to a five-year deal at Anfield and will wear the No.29 jersey for the Reds, aiming to add pace and versatility to the attack. "It's a great pride to be able to play for Liverpool. I'm very happy," Barcola said, as quoted by Liverpool.

"It took a long time, but I'm really happy today to be able to play for Liverpool, and all I want is to be on the pitch and be able to play. I hope to achieve very big things. First of all, winning the Premier League – it's one of my biggest dreams in my life.

"It is to do that and to stay in this team in the long term – that's why I signed a long contract – and I hope I can do it," he added.

Barcola had his minutes limited at PSG, with the club favouring Desire Doue and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia. He is a two-time Champions League winner with PSG, but had to come off the bench in the finals.

For Liverpool, though, this will be a shot in the arm. They have seen the departures of Diaz to German club Bayern Munich and of Salah, whose nine-year career with the Reds has ended, as he moved to Turkish Super Lig side Trabzonspor. Barcola could provide cover for Alexander Isak and add fire to the attack.

Meanwhile, Enzo Maresca's City have signed winger Elias from Italian club Palmeiras for an initial fee of GBP 32m, with add-ons of GBP 2.2mn, for a five-year contract. "This is a surreal moment for me," Allan said, as quoted by Manchester City.

"Manchester City, with everything they have won over the past 15 years, are one of the most attractive clubs in the world for players. To be able to sit here today and say I have joined them is the proudest moment of my life," he added.

He said that the decision to switch to City was an easy one. "I love Palmeiras and always will – but the decision to come to City was an easy one. I want to be the best footballer I can be, and the conversations I’ve had with the people at City so far have convinced me there isn’t a better place for me to fulfil my ambitions.

"I want to promise the Manchester City fans I will give absolutely everything to make the most of this opportunity. Now the hard work begins. I will give 100% in training and make the best case possible to the manager that I should be playing. My intention is to help City continue winning trophies. If I can do that, it would be a dream come true," he added.

--IANS

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