Lisa Haydon enjoys ‘No signal, No TV’ thrilling wild life safari with family, spots leopard with cubs

Mumbai, April 14 (IANS) Actress Lisa Haydon recently seemed to have switched off from the chaos of everyday life, and headed for a thrilling vacation with no signal or television in access.

The actress who along with her three children and husband headed for an adventurous wild life Sarai in Jawai, experienced the true essence of nature when she spotted a mama leopard with her two cubs.

Sharing glimpses from her serene getaway, Lisa highlighted that being disconnected from technology for quite sometime felt deeply peaceful and calming.

The pictures shared by her capture a wholesome family adventure.

From her kids eagerly peering through binoculars during the safari, to candid moments of sheer thrill in the jeep, the glimpses capture it all.

One frame shared by Lisa, shows the leopard almost camouflage gracefully in the wild.

In another picture, Lisa is seen effortlessly blending into the earthy surroundings in a breezy outfit.

She captioned it as, “Being in the middle of nowhere with no signal, no TV etc... already feels quite soulful. But add safari sunsets and birds singing announcing leopards... Jawai hits different.”

She added, “Everyone tells you not to expect anything, “nature decides”... but we got the sighting you quietly hope for but don’t expect: a mama leopard with her two cubs. Watching it together was pretty special.

Leopards really know how to make you feel seen, never met one that didn’t love eye contact.”

The actress further wrote, “P.S. Tried very hard to amaze the kids. Asked my 4-year-old her highlight...

“The rabbit.”

No photos of the rabbit.*

In other pictures, a deadly gaze of a leapard staring at Lisa and her family sends chills down the spine.

A few more pictures feature many peacocks running around the desert.

Lisa Haydon, on the professional front, gained immense love for her free-spirited role as Vijayalakshmi in the superhit movie, Queen alongside Kangana Ranaut.

She also made a stylish cameo in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, starring Ranbir Kapoor, where her memorable dialogue ‘Vatavaran’ became a social media trend.

On the personal front, Lisa married businessman Dino Lalvani in 2016. The couple are proud parents to three children, two sons, Zack and Leo, and a daughter, Lara.

–IANS

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