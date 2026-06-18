Lindsay Lohan pens b’day wish for Bader Shammas: You’re an incredible husband

Mumbai, June 18 (IANS) Hollywood actress Lindsay Lohan, who is known for her work in films such as “Parent Trap”, “Freaky Friday,” “Herbie: Fully Loaded”, “Mean Girls” and “Just My Luck,” to name a few, has penned a heartmelting birthday note for Bader Shammas, whom she called her favourite husband, an incredible husband and a loving father.

Lohan shared a video montage featuring her alongside Shammas and their son Luai. It also had a glimpse of her husband’s birthday celebration. She added the indie folk song "Home" by Edward Sharpe and The Magnetic Zeros.

She then penned a note showcasing gratitude for the life they have together as she wrote: “Happy Birthday to my favorite person. You’re an incredible husband, the most loving father, and the kind of friend everyone hopes to have in their life.”

Lohan talked about the joy he brings to their son Luai.

“The way you love and care for our family, and the joy you bring to Luai every day, means more than words can ever say. Thank you for the life we’ve built together, for your strength, your loyalty, and for always believing in our future. Luai and I are so lucky to have you. I love you endlessly. Happy Birthday.”

It was in 2021, when Lohan announced her engagement to financier Shammas after three years of dating. The next year, a representative confirmed Lohan and Shammas were married after she called him her "husband" on her Instagram birthday post. In 2023, she gave birth to their son in Dubai, where she has resided since 2014.

Lohan gained early recognition as a child actress on the soap operas Guiding Light in 1993 and Another World. Her breakthrough role came with the dual role of reunited identical twins in the 1998 comedy film The Parent Trap. She was then seen in Get A Clue and Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen.

--IANS

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