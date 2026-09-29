Kusha Kapila calls working with Sheeba Chaddha a ‘masterclass’ on ‘Likhe Jo Khat Tujhe’

Mumbai, Sep 29 (IANS) Actress and content creator Kusha Kapila has praised veteran actress Sheeba Chaddha. She described the experience of working with her in the upcoming project ‘Likhe Jo Khat Tujhe’ as a “masterclass.”

Ahead of the show's premiere, Kusha shared, “Working on Likhe Jo Khat Tujhe has been a meaningful journey and an important milestone as I explore this storytelling format on Instagram. Collaborating with an actor of Sheeba ji's caliber is a masterclass in itself; sharing screen space with someone with her expanse of experience and watching her bring authenticity and emotional depth to every single frame has elevated this project.”

“This series is close to our hearts because it explores how two women, caught in the middle of their own chaos, can become anchors for each other. It's a story about finding your way back to yourself through the most unexpected connections,” she added.

Kusha is exploring a new way of storytelling with her upcoming Instagram series, ‘Likhe Jo Khat Tujhe’. The series is the first Instagram project from her brand Underneat and is produced by Tulsea and Versis.

The project, which is set to release soon, explores themes of human connection, healing and self-discovery. A Tulsea Original, the series has been created & written by Namrata Wadhwani and directed by Raashi Priya Nahata. It is produced by Tulsea & Versis Entertainment, executive produced by Moonwalk Motion Pictures.

Before ‘Likhe Jo Khat Tujhe’, Kusha Kapila had worked on the YouTube short film ‘Vyarth’. The film focused on the struggles of typecasting in the entertainment industry through the story of an underrated actress named Bhumi. This experience helped Kusha explore emotional and character-based stories, which she brings to her new Instagram series.

The 14-episode Tulsea Original series revolves around an unusual pen-pal relationship between two women dealing with emotional struggles. The story begins when one woman sends a letter to an old friend, but it accidentally reaches the tenant currently living in that house.

--IANS

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