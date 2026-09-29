India, US discuss evolving Indo-Pacific security landscape, deepening defence cooperation

New Delhi, Sep 29 (IANS) India and the US explored ways to deepen bilateral defence cooperation while exchanging views on the changing security dynamics in the Indo-Pacific.

The talks were held on Monday between Indian Army chief General Dhiraj Seth and Lieutenant General Joel B Vowell, Deputy Commanding General of United States Army Pacific (USARPAC), in New Delhi.

Following the meeting, the Indian Army took to X on Tuesday and posted: “Lieutenant General Joel B Vowell, Deputy Commanding General, USARPAC, called on General Dhiraj Seth, COAS, on 28 September. The leaders discussed the evolving security landscape in the Indo-Pacific and explored opportunities to advance bilateral defence engagement across multiple domains.”

“The interaction also focussed on measures to enhance interoperability through joint training and military exercises. The successful outcome of Exercise Yudh Abhyas validated the seamless synergy of joint operations and reaffirmed the commitment of both Armies towards strengthening military-to-military cooperation,” it added.

Earlier on Monday, Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh also held discussions with a bipartisan US Congressional delegation led by Representative Brian Mast on deepening the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership, with a particular focus on advancing defence industrial and technological cooperation.

In a post on X, the Ministry of Defence said, “Defence Secretary Shri Rajesh Kumar Singh met with a bipartisan delegation from the United States House of Representatives, led by Representative Brian Mast, Chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee. Their discussion centred around the evolving India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership with special emphasis on defence industrial and technological cooperation.”

Last week, as part of the Exercise “Yudh Abhyas 2026,” contingents of the Indian Army and the US Army trained side by side across multiple platforms and operational scenarios, sharpening interoperability and deepening mutual understanding of each other’s tactics, techniques and procedures.

US Ambassador to India, Sergio Gor, said that the bilateral military exercise 'Yudh Abhyas' reflected the strength of the defence partnership between both countries.

Gor made the statement after witnessing US and Indian forces training together during the exercise at the Mahajan Field Firing Range in Rajasthan.

"Impressive to see US and Indian forces training together at Mahajan Field Firing Range. This exercise reflects the strength of our defence partnership: trust, readiness, interoperability, and shared purpose. Proud of what US Army and Indian Army are achieving together," Gor posted on X.

--IANS

scor/rs