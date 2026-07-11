Lily Collins to husband Charlie McDowell: Every year I love you more, find even more reasons to admire you

Mumbai, July 11 (IANS) “Emily In Paris” star Lily Collins wrote a birthday message for her "favorite person," husband-filmmaker Charlie McDowell and went on to express how her love and admiration for him continue to grow with each passing year.

Sharing a string of romantic images with McDowell, Collins went on to write: “Another trip around the sun for my favorite person. Every year I love you more, laugh harder, and find even more reasons to admire you.”

The actress, who began performing on screen at the age of two in the sitcom Growing Pains, credited her husband for keeping their family grounded.

“‘You keep our family grounded and make anywhere I am with you feel like home. I’m so grateful for all you do for us and for the incredible man and father you are.”

She then expressed her love for McDowell, with whom she got engaged in 2020 and married a year later in 2021.

“A little green in every slide because this season of life has been full of growth, and I wouldn’t want to share it with anyone else. I love you beyond words. Happy birthday my one…” Collins, who in 2025 announced the arrival of her first child, a daughter, via surrogacy, concluded the post.

It was in the late 2000s, when Collins began acting more regularly, and gained recognition for her supporting role in the sports drama film The Blind Side.

She went on to star in several films, including the horror film Priest, Abduction, Mirror Mirror and The Mortal Instruments: City of Bones.

Collins was critically acclaimed for her portrayals of a young actress in the romantic comedy Rules Don't Apply, for which she was nominated for a Golden Globe Award for Best Actress, and a young adult with anorexia in the drama To the Bone.

She appeared in the biopics Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile, Tolkien and Mank.

--IANS

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