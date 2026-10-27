October 27, 2026 12:28 PM हिंदी

Lillete Dubey wishes daughter Ira to ‘climb higher mountains’ and ‘discover deeper depths’ on her birthday

Lillete Dubey wishes daughter Ira to ‘climb higher mountains’ and ‘discover deeper depths’ on her birthday

Mumbai, Oct 27 (IANS) Actress Lillete Dubey penned a heartfelt birthday wish for her daughter, actress Ira Dubey on Tuesday.

She expressed her love and wished for Ira greater success, happiness and fulfilment in life.

Taking to her social media account, Lillete shared a series of pictures capturing precious moments with Ira, including a recent selfie of the mother-daughter duo smiling together.

In another picture, Lillete shared a throwback picture of herself with little Ira on her lap, and in another throwback picture of them posing with their arms around each other.

Sharing the pictures, Lillete wrote, "Happiest birthday my beautiful darling Iru .. May you shine even brighter, climb higher mountains, discover deeper depths , and be blessed with an abundance of joy and fulfilment ..love you my super talented , loving , and passionate baby ..then .. now.. always (sic)"

On the professional front Lillete, an acclaimed actor and theatre director, has built a distinguished career across films, television and theatre. She is known for bringing warmth, humour and depth to her characters, often leaving a lasting impression even in supporting roles.

One of her most memorable performances was as Jaswinder "Jazz" Kapoor, in the 2003 romantic drama 'Kal Ho Naa Ho'.

Lillete has also featured in films such as 'Monsoon Wedding', 'Zubeidaa', 'Gadar: Ek Prem Katha', 'Baghban', 'Lakshya', 'Fanaa', 'Corporate', 'Housefull', 'The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel' and 'The Lunchbox'. Alongside her screen career, she has made important contributions to Indian theatre.

Ira, meanwhile, has established herself as an actor across films, television and theatre. She is particularly remembered for playing Pinky Bose, the stylish, outspoken best friend of Sonam Kapoor's titular character in the 2010 romantic comedy 'Aisha'.

Ira's other film credits include 'The President Is Coming', 'Turning 30!!!', 'M Cream', 'Dilliwali Zaalim Girlfriend', 'Aisa Yeh Jahaan' and 'Dear Zindagi', in which she appeared alongside Alia Bhatt and Shah Rukh Khan. She has also been actively involved in theatre just like her mother.

–IANS

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