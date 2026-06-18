June 18, 2026 2:16 PM हिंदी

Lil Nas X opens up about his bipolar diagnosis: I'm living life on extreme hard mode

Lil Nas X opens up about his bipolar diagnosis: I'm living life on extreme hard mode

Los Angeles, June 18 (IANS) Rapper Lil Nas X, known for his songs such as “Old Town Road” and "Montero (Call Me by Your Name)”, has talked about his bipolar disorder diagnosis and has now shared that he spent "a few months" in rehab.

The 27-year-old rap star was arrested in Los Angeles in August 2025, after he was found wandering the streets of the city in the early hours of the morning, and he checked into rehab.

The "Thats What I Want" hitmaker, who was charged with causing injury to a police officer, and for resisting arrest, said on Instagram: "I've been in rehab for a few months, and since then I've been back at home, whether it's in Atlanta with my family or in Los Angeles with myself and friends, trying to ground myself down to earth and get out of my head."

He shared that he was reluctant to discuss his diagnosis in public, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

The music star, whose real name is Montero Hill, said: "When I got my bipolar disorder diagnosis, I feel like I had known for like the past few years, but I didn't want to admit to it, because I didn't want to have to take medication, and have people think different of me.

"I mean, I'm already black and gay. Damn god, give me like — come on, black, gay, bipolar? I'm living life on extreme hard mode."

He said that he's now in a much better headspace compared to last year.

The rapper, who will have the charges dismissed if he continues his treatment for the disorder and obeys all laws for the next two years, said: "On a serious note, I'm doing much better, I'm feeling better, I'm creating freely, and there's less fear in my heart, and I'm just smelling the roses."

The Grammy-nominated artist subsequently confirmed that he's been working on new music over recent months.

The rapper, who hasn't released an album since Montero in 2021, said: "I'm excited to go on this journey with you guys, this next chapter. Thank you guys for holding it down. And I love you, and all I want to do is continue to try to make you proud and make myself proud."

--IANS

dc/

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