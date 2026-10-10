Lijomol Jose expresses heartfelt gratitude to the team of 'Baththa'

Chennai, Oct 10 (IANS) Actress Lijomol Jose, whose performance in the critically acclaimed superhit film 'Baththa' has come in for praise, has now penned a note of gratitude to the entire team of the film.

Taking to her Instagram page to pen the note of gratitude, she wrote, "Some films leave you with more than just memories. They leave you with beautiful experiences, wonderful people, and so much to be grateful for. BATHTHA will always be special to me, and I’m truly happy to have been a part of this beautiful film."

She went on to thank the film's director Balaji Tharaneetharan first, saying, "A heartfelt thank you to our director, Balaji Tharaneetharan sir, for trusting me with Kanniyamma and guiding me with so much clarity and patience."

The actress then thanked her co-star, Vijay Sethupathi, for the "wonderful learning experience" while sharing screen space with him.

She thanked producer Atlee for believing in the beautiful story and music director Sai Abhyankkar for bringing the magic of the 80s alive through his music.

"My sincere thanks to all the producers @priyaatlee ma’am, @muradkhetani sir, #alokjain, @ajit_andhare sir for believing in this film and being part of this journey," she said before going on to thank her other co-stars.

"To all my co-actors, @saiprithivraj_offcial, @sahasraofficially, @santhybee, @harikrishnananbudurai, @vishnu_govindan__, @s.balamurugan_, @arjunchidambaram, @imdeepavenkat, and everyone who was part of this film, thank you for making this journey so special," she said and added,

"A special thanks to @shalini_raj11 for coordinating everything throughout this journey, right from the beginning."

"My heartfelt thanks to our entire cast and crew, from our cinematographer @selvakumar.sk_dop and costume team @shruthimanjari, @lyche__.e to the production design, poster and creative teams, and every technician who worked behind the scenes to bring the beautiful world of BATHTHA and its 80s vibe to life. Thank you all for giving this film your very best," she wrote.

"And to @sasikalavengatesh, who has been by my side through so many years of this journey, thank you for always being there for me. I’m truly grateful to have you by my side through it all," she said.

The actress ended the note with a request to everyone who hadn’t watched the film yet. She said,"Please do watch it in theatres! It’s a beautiful story that deserves to reach many more people. Your love and support mean so much. I truly hope BATHTHA finds its way into many more hearts. #baththa #baththaintheatres #baththaincinemasnow #TamilCinema."

--IANS

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