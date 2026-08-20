LIC gets RBI nod to increase HDFC Bank stake to 9.99 pc; stocks trade higher

New Delhi, Aug 20 (IANS) Shares of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) -- the country's largest insurer -- traded 1 per cent higher on Thursday after receiving approval from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to increase its stake in HDFC Bank to up to 9.99 per cent.

In its regulatory filing, HDFC Bank said the RBI has approved LIC's application to acquire up to 9.99 per cent of the bank's paid-up share capital or voting rights.

In addition, LIC currently holds 4.11 per cent of HDFC Bank's total share capital as of August 14, according to the filing.

The approval gives the state-owned insurance firm flexibility to significantly increase its holding in the private sector lender, subject to applicable regulatory and statutory requirements.

The RBI approval is also subject to conditions specified by the central bank and compliance with relevant Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) regulations, it said.

However, the approval does not mean that LIC will immediately raise its holding to 9.99 per cent. Any increase in stake will have to be undertaken in accordance with the conditions laid down by the RBI and other applicable regulatory norms.

LIC is one of India's largest institutional investors, while HDFC Bank is among the country's leading private sector lenders.

Shares of LIC traded around 1 per cent higher at Rs 417.40 on the BSE in early trade on Thursday. The PSU stock has touched a 52-week high of Rs 468.30 and a 52-week low of Rs 361, according to the exchange.

Similarly, HDFC Bank stock also traded higher, jumping 1.09 per cent to Rs 728 on the aforesaid exchange. The banking stock recorded a 52-week high of Rs 1,020.35 and a 52-week low of Rs 715.05.

--IANS

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