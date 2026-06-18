June 18, 2026 5:21 PM हिंदी

Lexi Minetree opens up on how she landed her part in ‘Elle’

Lexi Minetree opens up on how she landed her part in ‘Elle’

Los Angeles, June 18 (IANS) Actress Lexi Minetree, who essays the role of the protagonist in the upcoming streaming series ‘Elle’, has shared how she went above and beyond, recreating one of the most iconic scenes from the iconic movie for her audition.

The series is a prequel to the hit series ‘Legally Blonde’ starring Reese Witherspoon. Lexi has an uncanny resemblance to Reese Witherspoon, who serves as the executive producer on the show.

Recalling her audition, Lexi shared, “The audition criteria was filming 30 seconds on why you will be good Elle Woods. And I remember seeing that and thinking I could say, ‘I am blonde and from the South too,’ but then I knew what I had to do. I had to recreate her Harvard admission video”.

She further mentioned, “In the movie she applies to Harvard and instead of writing an essay she puts on this sparkly pink bikini and goes in the hot tub and says, ‘Hi, I’m gonna tell all of you at Harvard why I’m gonna make an amazing Elle Woods.’ And I thought that’s what I am gonna do with my slate. So I literally bought a pink bikini, wrote a whole script, my mom helped me film it. I edited it, I put music behind it, I spent hours and finally it came to me”.

The series is set in 1995, and follows a teenage Elle Woods as she navigates the highs and lows of high school, including complicated friendships, first love, and the experiences that shape her into the confident, ambitious woman audiences know and love.

The series is created by Laura Kittrell and co-showrun with Caroline Dries, and is executive produced by Reese Witherspoon, Lauren Neustadter, Marc Platt, and Amanda Brown, with Jason Moore directing the first two episodes. Produced by Amazon MGM Studios in association with Hello Sunshine, ‘Elle’ is set to premiere on July 2, 2026.

--IANS

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