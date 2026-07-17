July 18, 2026 12:37 AM हिंदी

Leverage India's engineering talent, Make in India ecosystem: Piyush Goyal to Finnish firms

Leverage India's engineering talent, Make in India ecosystem: Piyush Goyal to Finnish firms

New Delhi, July 17 (IANS) Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal held a series of high-level meetings with leading Finnish technology and industrial companies in Helsinki on Friday, urging them to deepen their investments in India by expanding manufacturing, research and development (R&D) capabilities and increasing exports from the country.

During his meeting with Nokia Corporation President and CEO Justin Hotard and the company's senior leadership, Goyal discussed opportunities to expand Nokia's manufacturing footprint in India, scale up exports from its India-based facilities and deepen investments in research and development.

“Held a productive meeting with Nokia Corporation President & CEO Justin Hotard and their senior leadership in Helsinki. Discussions centred on expanding Nokia's manufacturing footprint in India, scaling up exports from India-based facilities, and deepening R&D and research investment in the country,” Goyal stated.

The minister also laid strong emphasis on telecom network security and the need to build resilient and trusted supply chains.

He invited Nokia to further leverage India's engineering talent, rapidly expanding telecom market and the 'Make in India' initiative to strengthen the India-Finland innovation partnership.

The discussions with Nokia also covered collaboration in next-generation telecommunications, including 5G and 6G technologies, digital infrastructure, electronics manufacturing and innovation partnerships.

The interaction highlighted Nokia's longstanding presence in India's telecom ecosystem and explored opportunities to deepen cooperation in emerging digital technologies.

Goyal also met Jussi Herlin, Vice Chair, and Ilkka Hara, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of KONE Corporation, where discussions focused on expanding the company's manufacturing, R&D and innovation footprint in India.

“We explored opportunities to expand KONE's manufacturing, R&D and innovation footprint in India, while scaling up exports from India to global markets,” Goyal explained.

He encouraged KONE to scale up exports from its India operations to global markets and take advantage of the opportunities offered under the 'Make in India' initiative by partnering in India's growth story.

--IANS

pk

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