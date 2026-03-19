March 19, 2026 2:18 PM हिंदी

Let’s welcome new beginnings with new dreams: Sachin, Suryakumar extend Gudi Padwa wishes

Let’s welcome new beginnings along with new dreams: Sachin, Suryakumar extend Gudi Padwa wishes

New Delhi, March 19 (IANS) Former India cricketer Sachin Tendulkar and India’s T20 World Cup-winning captain Suryakumar Yadav extended heartfelt wishes to their friends and family on the occasion of Gudi Padwa, marking the Marathi New Year.

Tendulkar shared his festive wishes on X, addressing his fans and well‑wishers. “Wishing you and your family a very Happy Gudi Padwa and Marathi New Year. May this New Year bring happiness, joy, and prosperity — this is my heartfelt prayer.”

Indian T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav also joined in the celebrations, posting warm greetings to his followers. “Let’s welcome new beginnings along with new dreams. Wishing everyone a very Happy Gudi Padwa!” he wrote on his social media handle, capturing the festive spirit of renewal and optimism shared across Maharashtra and beyond.

"New year. New energy. One connection. We are connected — to health, to tradition, to you. Happy Ugadi & Gudi Padwa," shared ex-spinner Harbhajan Singh on X.

VVS Laxman said, "One New Year. Many traditions. Happy Ugadi, Gudi Padwa, Cheti Chand, Navreh, Sajibu Nongma Panba. A celebration of unity in diversity. Wishing all new beginnings & endless possibilities.

India batter Ajinkya Rahane shared, "Heartfelt wishes on Gudi Padva! May the new year bring joy, success, and prosperity into your life."

Former India spinner and coach Anil Kumble also shared warm wishes on social media, "On this auspicious occasion of Ugadi, heartfelt New Year wishes to you and your family."

Gudi Padwa, observed with colourful processions and traditional rituals, marks the start of the Hindu lunisolar calendar and is celebrated with great enthusiasm in Maharashtra.

Ugadi, Gudi Padwa, Cheti Chand, Navreh, and Sajibu Nongma Panba are diverse, regional celebrations of the Hindu New Year falling on the same day (Chaitra Shukla Pratipada), usually in March-April.

--IANS

vi/bc

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