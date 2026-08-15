Let's continue to nurture exceptional bonds of friendship: India's envoy to Bangladesh

Dhaka, Aug 15 (IANS) Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh, Dinesh Trivedi, on Saturday stressed the need for joint efforts to deepen the bilateral partnership between India and Bangladesh across key sectors, while reinforcing the longstanding friendship between both countries, local media reported.

Trivedi made the remarks while celebrating India’s 80th Independence Day at the Indian High Commission in Dhaka. Among those present during the occasion were the Indian Deputy High Commissioner to Bangladesh Pawan Badhe, Indian students in Bangladesh, and prominent Bangladeshi personalities.

“We recognise that it is the people-to-people connection, rooted in shared aspiration and mutual goodwill, that remains the true beating heart of this enduring friendship,” Bangladeshi media outlet UNB quoted Trivedi as saying.

The Indian High Commissioner called on both India and Bangladesh to deepen cooperation for shared prosperity, noting the steady expansion of their partnership in vital areas including trade, connectivity, security and healthcare.

“Let us also continue to nurture the exceptional bonds of friendship between India and Bangladesh, working hand in hand toward shared prosperity,” he said.

Trivedi underscored the shared history of the two nations’ freedom struggles, saying their relationship has been rooted in mutual respect, cooperation and partnership.

“With the history of the freedom struggle, our bond is deeply entwined. On this solid bedrock of shared history, mutual respect, and partnership, our relationship continues to flourish,” he said.

Calling for a renewed commitment to India's continued development, unity and prosperity, Trivedi said, “As we look at the future, let us reaffirm our commitment towards India’s continued progress, unity, and prosperity.”

He further emphasised that the relationship should continue to evolve in line with the aspirations of the people of both countries, while preserving the mutual respect and goodwill that form the foundation of their friendship.

"Today we celebrate not only the dawn of our freedom, but the enduring strength of our democratic traditions, and the remarkable growth story of modern India," said the Indian High Commissioner.

Highlighting India's rapid progress driven by innovation, resilience, and the collective aspirations of its citizens, Trivedi said, "As we celebrate our independence, it is only fitting to reflect on the special relationship we share with Bangladesh."

As part of the Independence Day observances, officers and staff of the High Commission of India in Dhaka undertook a Swachhata Abhiyan in the vicinity of the mission.

“The cleanliness drive reflected our shared commitment to a cleaner and greener environment,” the Indian High Commission in Dhaka posted on X.

Earlier in the day, Bangladesh extended warm greetings to the people of India on the 80th Independence Day and also paid tributes to the freedom fighters who laid down their lives for India's independence.

In a post on its social media platform X, the Bangladesh High Commission to India conveyed its wishes through a multilingual Independence Day message, highlighting the themes of "Friendship, Harmony and Prosperity".

"Bangladesh greets all men, women, and children in India as they celebrate eightieth Independence Day. We solemnly remember the brave souls who laid their lives in the long Freedom Movement," it posted on X.

--IANS

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