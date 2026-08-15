SRK celebrates 80th Independence Day: Proud to be an Indian and love being one

Mumbai, Aug 15 (IANS) Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan is proud of being an Indian and doesn’t shy away from expressing the same.

On Saturday, the actor took to his Instagram, and shared an AI-tagged picture of himself wearing a white pathani suit.

He also penned a long note in the caption, as he wrote, “A very Happy Independence Day to all.. There’s something special about being Indian...the colours, the contrasts, the beautiful differences, the spirit and above all, the feeling of belonging to something much bigger than ourselves...our Country”.

“May we always value what we have and do our little bit to make our country proud. Proud to be an Indian and love being one. Jai Hind”, he added.

The actor has often claimed that he is the son of one of India’s youngest freedom fighters Meer Taj Mohammed Khan, who was born in Peshawar. He was involved in the Indian independence movement and was associated with the Indian National Congress. He was also known for his involvement in social and political activities in Peshawar before Partition. After Partition, the family moved to Delhi.

India is celebrating its 80th Independence Day on Saturday marking eight decades since the country gained freedom from British rule in 1947. The milestone is an occasion to remember the sacrifices of freedom fighters and reflect on the nation’s remarkable journey. From building democratic institutions and expanding education to becoming a major global economy and strengthening its presence in science, technology and defence, India has undergone profound transformation.

PM Modi addressed the nation from the Red Fort on the occasion. His speech centred on the theme of building a self-reliant, developed India by 2047. His major points were Viksit Bharat 2047, Sapta Dhara (seven streams of national strength) including defence, energy, human capital, youth, self-reliance, energy, Naxalism, defence, work culture and national unity.

--IANS

aa/