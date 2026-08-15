Sai Durgha Tej’s 'Sambarala Yeti Gattu' to hit screens on January 12 next year

Hyderabad, Aug 15 (IANS) The makers of director Rohith KP's eagerly awaited pan Indian film, 'Sambarala Yeti Gattu', featuring Telugu star Sai Durgha Tej in the lead, on Saturday announced that their film would not hit screens worldwide on January 12 next year.

Taking to his X timeline to share the release date announcement poster put out by the film's makers, actor Sai Durgha Tej wrote, "Let's meet for Sankranti... #SYGonJan12th #SambaraluForSankranthi."

It may be recalled that the unit of the film had, only in June this year, wrapped up its Mumbai schedule.

Sources close to the unit had told IANS that the Mumbai schedule involved a prominent Bollywood actor. The inclusion of the national-level talent was expected to enhance the film's reach while strengthening its appeal across audiences nationwide.

For the unaware, the upcoming film has triggered huge interest among fans and film buffs for a number of reasons. Directed by Rohith KP and produced by K Niranjan Reddy and Chaitanya Reddy under Primeshow Entertainment, the film is being mounted on a grand scale with a budget of ₹125 crore, making it the biggest project in Sai Durgha Tej’s career.

The unit had shot a spectacular action sequence choreographed by National Award winning stunt choreographer Peter Hein in September last year.

Sources had then claimed that Sai Durgha Tej would face off against a Bollywood superstar, who would be seen in a powerful antagonist's role. Extensive CGI work is also progressing rapidly to elevate the cinematic experience.

Actress Aishwarya Lekshmi will be seen playing the female lead in this film, which will also feature a huge star cast including actors Jagapathi Babu, Srikanth, Saikumar, Ananya Nagalla and Ravi Krishna.

Sai Durgha Tej has been working with unwavering dedication for the past two years on Sambarala Yeti Gattu, preparing for this transformative and emotionally intense role.

Backed by a stellar team, SYG stands tall as one of Primeshow Entertainment’s most prestigious ventures after their blockbuster HanuMan.

Releasing in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam, Sambarala Yeti Gattu is gearing up to be a landmark Pan-India action drama.

On the technical front, the film has cinematography by Vetri Palanisamy and music by Ajaneesh Loknath. Editing for the film is by Naveen Vijaya Krishna and costumes are by Ayesha Mariam.

--IANS

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