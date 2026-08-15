1st Test: Padikkal's maiden Test century helps India dominate proceedings against Sri Lanka

Galle, Aug 15 (IANS) Playing in Tests for the first time since November 2024, Devdutt Padikkal hit his maiden Test century as India dominated Sri Lanka, reaching 288/2 in 73 overs at stumps after bad light and rain brought an early close to the opening day of the first Test at the Galle International Stadium on Saturday.

Having opted to bat first after winning the toss in their 600th Test, India were given a fluent start by their opening pair of Yashasvi Jaiswal (32) and vice-captain KL Rahul, who retired hurt on 77 in the final session due to cramps. But Padikkal looked the part to get a big score – nailing his shots, especially off the back foot.

He used his crease well and showcased great footwork, as well as ran hard for his ones and twos, to hit 131 not out off 178 balls, laced with 12 fours and a six. With Rishabh Pant unbeaten on 27 off 36 balls, Padikkal and India are poised to get a mammoth total in the first innings. It also helped that Sri Lanka were never consistent in their lines and lengths.

Resuming in the final session after Rahul retired hurt due to severe body cramps, Padikkal accelerated smoothly alongside captain Shubman Gill. Facing pacer Lahiru Kumara, Padikkal collected consecutive boundaries before driving Keshara Nuwantha to mid-off in the 57th over to get his century in 134 balls.

Padikkal became the first left-handed batter since Sourav Ganguly in 2002 to score a Test hundred at number three for India, and took full advantage of his inclusion in place of the injured Sai Sudharsan. It’s also the first century hit by an Indian batter at number three since Gill hit one against Bangladesh in Chennai in September 2024.

Sri Lanka secured their sole breakthrough of the session when left-arm spinner Prabath Jayasuriya induced an error from Gill, who, after hitting two elegant boundaries, stepped down the pitch to loft a flighted delivery, but sliced to mid-off for 16.

Rishabh Pant immediately took an aggressive stance against the hosts' spinners – after taking his time, he launched Jayasuriya over wide long-on for six and a slogged four before lofting and pulling Keshara Nuwantha for two fours as he forged an unbeaten 52-run third-wicket partnership with Padikkal.

A short rain interruption halted play for 20 minutes, but the batters returned to punish Sri Lanka's erratic bowling lines. Padikkal in particular executed fine sweeps against Nuwantha and pulled Dhananjaya de Silva through mid-wicket to finish undefeated on 131 off 178 balls.

Bad light ultimately forced the umpires to end the day’s play early, with 17 overs remaining. India will resume their innings on day two targeting a total well past 500, with play scheduled to start 15 minutes early at 9:45 am local time.

Brief scores:

India 288/2 in 73 overs (Devdutt Padikkal 131 not out, KL Rahul 77 retired hurt; Prabath Jayasuriya 1-77) against Sri Lanka

--IANS

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