Joe Gelhardt returns to Hull City on permanent deal from Leeds

Hull, Aug 15 (IANS) Premier League newcomers Hull City have completed the permanent signing of forward Joe Gelhardt from Leeds United for an undisclosed fee, the club announced on Saturday. The 24-year-old has signed a four-year contract with Hull, with the club holding an option to extend his stay by a further year.

Gelhardt returns to the Tigers after playing a key role in their Championship promotion campaign last season. The versatile forward scored 20 goals in 64 appearances for Hull during two loan spells over the past 18 months.

His 15 goals last season were second only to Oli McBurnie's tally, with Gelhardt also scoring the decisive second goal in Hull's play-off semi-final second-leg victory over Millwall.

The Liverpool-born forward initially joined Hull on loan in January 2025 and quickly made an impact, scoring a spectacular half-volley on his full debut against Queens Park Rangers. He went on to score against Plymouth Argyle, Oxford United and Preston North End as Hull secured their Championship status, finishing the campaign with five goals in 20 appearances.

Gelhardt returned to Hull on loan last summer and scored the opening league goal of the 2025/26 season in a dramatic 3-2 win over Oxford United.

He then enjoyed a prolific spell between mid-October and early December, scoring eight goals in 10 appearances. His goal against Leicester City, which capped a flowing team move, was named the Championship Goal of the Month for October.

Overall, Gelhardt made 44 appearances, including 37 starts, across all competitions last season.

The forward began his career with Wigan Athletic before moving to Leeds. He made 35 Premier League appearances for Leeds across the 2021/22 and 2022/23 seasons.

Gelhardt said he was delighted to make his return to Hull permanent and revealed he knew the club was his preferred destination as soon as last season ended.

"I'm over the moon. It's been a great 18 months playing here - I've loved every minute of it. Since the season ended, I knew exactly where I wanted to be. Thankfully, it's happened," Gelhardt said.

"As soon as I joined the club, I connected with the fans, the staff, all the players. I'm happy to be here on a permanent basis now, rather than a loan."

Reflecting on Hull's promotion, Gelhardt said the togetherness within the squad helped the club overcome doubts from outside.

"Last season was amazing for everyone involved. A lot of people wrote us off and didn't believe we could do it. We knew the quality we had, and there was such a togetherness at the club. I was delighted with the way it happened at Wembley, in the last minute. It was brilliant!" he said.

With Hull now preparing for life in the Premier League, Gelhardt is looking forward to testing himself against the country's top clubs.

"Now we're in the Premier League, everyone is excited to play against the best and test ourselves," he said.

--IANS

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