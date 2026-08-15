‘PM Modi’s call to take Agri products global can boost millet-based businesses’

Shahdol, Aug 15 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his Independence Day address, emphasised the need to take millets and agricultural products to global markets. On this, IANS spoke to Founder and Director of Shahdol-based Granoxy Naturals Private Limited, Shubham Tiwari.

Welcoming the Prime Minister’s vision, Shubham Tiwari said significant opportunities are emerging in the areas of Millets and value-added agri-food products.

Tiwari said India is moving beyond being merely a producer of agricultural raw materials and is increasingly focusing on processing these products into value-added foods and taking them to international markets.

Reacting to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s emphasis on expanding the global reach of millets and agricultural products, Tiwari described it as a major opportunity for people associated with the agriculture and food-processing sectors.

He said Granoxy Naturals is producing products such as pasta, noodles and cookies from millets, along with ready-to-cook and ready-to-eat food products. According to him, these products have considerable potential in international markets.

Tiwari said India is gradually moving away from dependence on the export of raw agricultural commodities. By developing value-added products from farm produce and bringing them in line with international standards, the country can strengthen its position in the global food market.

He said Shri Anna (Millets), spices and other agri-food products are expected to play an important role in the coming years. Speaking about the seven key areas highlighted by the Prime Minister for taking India to new heights over the next five to seven years, Tiwari said manufacturing, food processing and artificial intelligence could prove to be game changers for India’s economy and employment in the coming decade.

He said the agriculture sector is moving towards a complete ecosystem, covering the entire chain—from processing raw agricultural produce into value-added products to taking those products to global markets. This, he said, can create new employment opportunities while providing farmers with better market access for their produce.

Tiwari said the coming decade will be important not only for manufacturing, food processing and AI technology, but also for the agri-food sector. Expanding the global market for value-added products made from millets, he said, can create new opportunities for farmers, entrepreneurs and the Indian economy.

--IANS

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