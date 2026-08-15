August 15, 2026 8:53 PM हिंदी

PoK unrest exposes Islamabad’s hollow and opportunistic character: Report

PoK unrest exposes Islamabad’s hollow and opportunistic character: Report

Islamabad, Aug 15 (IANS) The escalating unrest in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) - characterised by economic exploitation, political subjugation and periodic repression - exposes the operating model of Islamabad that lectures the world on Kashmir while illegally occupying the region, a report has stated.

For Pakistan’s establishment, the people in PoK are valued when they serve the narrative of Kashmir as an unfinished agenda with India. Yet when they raise demands for basic rights, they are portrayed as “enemies”. When electoral calculations require it, these people are suddenly recast as "patriots". Consistency appears to be a luxury Islamabad cannot afford, a report in ‘Khalsa Vox’ highlighted earlier this week.

The report argued that Islamabad’s latest reversal over the protests in PoK reflects desperation rather than statesmanship, underscoring its long-standing treatment of residents in the occupied territory as disposable subjects rather than equal citizens.

Just days after Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Asif labelled the demonstrators "enemies like India," Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s advisor Rana Sanaullah said that 99 per cent of those associated with the banned Joint Awami Action Committee are "our patriotic brothers."

"The sudden conversion from terrorists and traitors to patriotic kin tells you everything about the hollow, opportunistic character of the Pakistani state," the Khalsa Vox mentioned.

The report highlighted that for months, ordinary people in PoK have protested soaring prices, electricity tariffs, governance failures and a legislative system designed to keep real power in Islamabad’s hands. It stated that Pakistani parties have long used the 12 reserved “refugee” seats as a convenient means of installing compliant governments.

"When the Joint Awami Action Committee mobilised against this arrangement and broader neglect, the response was classic: ban the group under anti-terrorism laws, impose internet blackouts, deploy force, and open fire. Dozens of civilians have been killed. The toll since June stands at least at 90. Hospitals were reportedly taken over, medical help obstructed, and journalists kept out," the report detailed.

According to the report, the tragedy is compounded by the farce surrounding the so-called legislative elections in PoK, in which candidates are required to affirm their allegiance to Pakistan.

The report noted that the abrupt transformation of JAAC from “enemies” to “patriotic brothers” is not a sign of maturity or a willingness to learn, but rather exposes cynicism and weakness.

"A state that cannot treat its own occupied population with consistency or basic dignity has no moral standing to lecture anyone. The protests in PoK have ripped away the propaganda. What remains is a familiar, pathetic spectacle: a failing establishment that changes its language the moment power calculations demand it, leaving the dead and the disillusioned to pay the real price," it emphasised.

--IANS

scor/ksk/as

LATEST NEWS

Pak forces forcibly disappear three more civilians in Balochistan (File image)

Pak forces forcibly disappear three more civilians in Balochistan

I2U2, IMEC highlight India's growing strategic role in Middle East: Report (File image)

I2U2, IMEC highlight India's growing strategic role in Middle East: Report

Vande Mataram resonates across world during Suryapath Tiranga's global relay

Vande Mataram resonates across world during Suryapath Tiranga's global relay

NDTV 24x7 becomes NDTV, unveils new identity anchored in ‘When It Really Matters’

NDTV 24x7 becomes NDTV, unveils new identity anchored in ‘When It Really Matters’

‘I was a kid when I played here’: Kirsty Gilmour returns to Delhi for 10th World Championships in the 2026 edition to be held in New Delhi. Photo credit: IANS

‘I was a kid when I played here’: Kirsty Gilmour returns to Delhi for 10th World Championships

Aamir Khan’s son Azad cries as actor carries pet after their return from pet clinic

Aamir Khan’s son Azad cries as actor carries pet after their return from pet clinic

Strait of Hormuz crisis underscores need for diversified energy routes: Report (File Image)

Strait of Hormuz crisis underscores need for diversified energy routes: Report

Sudarshan Yellamaraju opens three-shot lead; Sudarshan Yellamaraju climbs to ninth as Indian-origin quartet eyes Top-50 in the FedEx St. Jude Championship in Memphis, USA. Photo credit: www.golfxyz.in

Golf: Scheffler opens three-shot lead; Yellamaraju climbs to ninth as Indian-origin quartet eyes Top-50

Protests against Pakistani repression gather pace as deaths in Rawalakot send shockwaves well beyond PoK (File Image)

Protests against Pakistani repression gather pace as deaths in Rawalakot send shockwaves well beyond PoK

Azhar Ali points to domestic cricket's shutdown as a key reason for Pakistan's Test downfall

Azhar Ali points to domestic cricket's shutdown as a key reason for Pakistan's Test downfall