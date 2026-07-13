Leslee Lewis chuffed with PM Modi gifting collector's edition of 'Colonial Cousins' to Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese

Mumbai, July 13 (IANS) Music composer Leslee Lewis is over the moon after PM Narendra Modi presented Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese with a collector's edition vinyl of the ‘Colonial Cousins’ album during his official visit to Australia.

The album was released in the 1990s, and changed the sound of Indian music forever as it blended Indian classical traditions with Western pop, rock and acoustic influences. Hariharan and Leslee Lewis created an album that broke barriers, connected generations and inspired an entirely new era of Indian fusion music.

Talking about the same, Leslee Lewis said, "I never imagined that the music we created from the heart would one day become part of such a historic moment between two nations. To know that Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi chose the Colonial Cousins collector's edition vinyl as a diplomatic gift is an honour beyond words”.

“I am deeply thankful to him for recognising the universal language of music and for allowing our work to represent India's artistic legacy on the world stage. Moments like these reaffirm that music is far more than entertainment, it is a cultural ambassador that continues to unite hearts across borders and generations”, he added.

More than three decades later, the music continues to resonate, making the vinyl not just a collector's item but a symbol of India's creative spirit and cultural confidence.

Hariharan said, "Every artist hopes that their music will stand the test of time, but very few are fortunate enough to see it become part of a nation's cultural journey. I am truly honoured and grateful to Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi for choosing the Colonial Cousins collector's edition vinyl as a symbol of India's friendship and cultural pride. It is deeply touching to see an album created with love, respect and musical harmony continue to carry India's voice to the world. This recognition is a tribute not only to Leslee and me, but also to every listener whose love has kept Colonial Cousins alive through the years”.

As the world increasingly embraces vinyl as a timeless format, PM Modi's choice of gift carried a deeper message, that great music never ages, and true art continues to unite people across cultures and borders.

--IANS

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