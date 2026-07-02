Legendary WI pacer Walsh appointed as Zimbabwe men’s bowling coach

Harare, July 1 (IANS) Legendary West Indies fast bowler Courtney Walsh has been appointed as bowling coach of Zimbabwe’s senior men’s team, said Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) on Wednesday.

Walsh, who served as bowling consultant during the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 in India and Sri Lanka, where Zimbabwe reached the Super Eights after topping Group B, now takes charge of the role full‑time as part of the support staff, which has been retained.

Walsh had worked as Bangladesh’s bowling coach from September 2016 on a three‑year contract. He was elevated to interim head coach in February 2018 after Chandika Hathurusingha’s resignation. In October 2020, he was named as head coach of the West Indies women’s team, but his contract was not renewed after the 2023 T20 World Cup.

ZC added that it endorsed the Cricket Committee’s recommendations under the chairmanship of Blessing Ngondo in retaining the senior men’s team support staff led by head coach Justin Sammons.

Sammons will continue to lead the senior men’s set‑up, supported by Walsh, assistant coach (batting) Dion Ebrahim, fielding and lower‑order batting coach Stuart Matsikenyeri, strength and conditioning coach Curtly Diesel, team doctor Dr Solomon Madzogo, team manager Dilip Chouhan, logistics manager Lovemore Banda, and media manager Darlington Majonga.

ZC also endorsed succession planning, with former Zimbabwe international Chamu Chibhabha set to understudy Chouhan in team management duties. It also confirmed a refreshed senior men’s selection panel – while David Mutendera is retained as convener, ex-international players Hamilton Masakadza and Christopher Mpofu have been added as selectors.

Continuity was reaffirmed in the Under‑19 programme, with Elton Chigumbura retained as head coach. Former Zimbabwe all‑rounder Donald Tiripano has been promoted to assistant coach (bowling), joining batting coach Remembrance Nyathi, strength and conditioning coach Clemence Rizhibhowa, physiotherapist Munashe Dengu, and team manager Frank Mawoza.

The Under‑19 Selection Panel will be led by convener Jestinos Gwatiringa, with Lesley Makirimani, Brandon Timoni, and Tony Mupariwa as members. “The Board is pleased to endorse these appointments following recommendations from our Cricket Committee.

“We believe they represent a strong blend of experience, expertise, continuity, and fresh perspectives that will help advance our strategic objectives across our national teams and player pathway structures,” said ZC Chairman Tavengwa Mukuhlani.

--IANS

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