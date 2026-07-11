Legendary singer S Janaki passes away!

Mysuru, July 11 (IANS) Legendary singer and four-time National Award winner S Janaki, who has rendered over a whopping 48,000 songs in several Indian languages, passed away at a private hospital here on Saturday after suffering a cardiac arrest.

She was 88.

The Apollo BGS Hospitals in Mysuru, where she was admitted on Saturday afternoon, issued a statement soon after her demise.

In its statement, the hospital said, "Mrs. S. Janaki was admitted to Apollo BGS Hospitals, Mysuru, on 11 July 2026 at 12:49 PM. On admission, her condition was critical, and she was immediately evaluated and shifted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) for further management."

The hospital informed that despite intensive medical care and continuous monitoring by a multidisciplinary team, the veteran singer suffered a cardiac arrest during the course of treatment.

"Advanced cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) was initiated immediately in accordance with standard medical protocols. Despite resuscitative efforts, she experienced multiple cardiac arrests and could not be revived.

Mrs. S. Janaki was declared deceased at 7:30 PM on 11 July 2026."

The iconic singer's granddaughter, Apsara Vydyula, in a post on Instagram shared the news of her grandmother's demise.

She wrote,"Dear everyone, It is with profound sadness that I share the passing of my beloved grandmother and legendary singer, Smt. S. Janaki."

Apsara further said, "She left us peacefully, surrounded by the love of her family. While our hearts are heavy, we are also filled with gratitude for the extraordinary life she lived and the immeasurable joy she brought to millions through her timeless music."

Pointing out that to the world, her grandmother was an iconic voice whose songs became part of countless memories, Apsara said,"To us, she was a loving grandmother whose warmth, humility, kindness, and grace will remain with us forever."

She ended the note, requesting privacy for the family during this difficult time.

She said, "We kindly request that you respect our family’s privacy during this difficult time as we grieve and come to terms with this loss. Thank you for your love, prayers, and understanding - Apsara Vydyula."

The news of Janaki amma's demise has plunged the Indian film industry in gloom.

S Janaki amma, who began her singing career at the young age of 19 by singing for the Tamil film Vidhiyin Vilayattu, emerged a star in no time. She sang an impressive 100 songs in six Indian languages within her first year of turning a professional singer.

The great singer was known as much for her sweet voice as she was for her versatality. She was probably the only singer who could alter her voice and sing both like a six-year old child or a sixty-year-old person.

Janaki amma, as she was lovingly called by scores of fans across the world, has won a phenomenal number of awards including four National Awards and 33 different state film awards.

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IANS

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