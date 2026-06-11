Legendary filmmaker Bharathiraja’s death a great loss to Indian cinema, says PM Modi

Chennai, June 11 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday condoled the death of legendary filmmaker Bharathiraja, describing him as a towering figure whose contributions transformed Tamil cinema and left an indelible mark on Indian filmmaking.

In a message posted on social media, the Prime Minister said he was deeply saddened by the veteran director’s passing and recalled Bharathiraja’s immense influence on the world of cinema.

PM Modi noted that the filmmaker’s works redefined Tamil cinema and brought a new visual language to the industry, particularly through his authentic and sensitive portrayal of rural life.

“The passing of Thiru Bharathiraja Ji is very saddening. He was a towering figure of the cinema world whose works transformed Tamil cinema. Particularly noteworthy was his portrayal of rural life,” the Prime Minister said, while extending his condolences to the filmmaker’s family, friends and countless admirers.

He concluded the message with “Om Shanti.”

Widely regarded as one of the most influential filmmakers in Indian cinema, Bharathiraja revolutionised Tamil films by moving away from studio-bound productions and taking storytelling into real village landscapes.

His films captured the lives, emotions, aspirations and struggles of ordinary people with a realism that had rarely been seen on screen before.

Bharathiraja made his directorial debut in 1977 with '16 Vayathinile', a landmark film that changed the course of Tamil cinema. Starring Kamal Haasan, Rajinikanth and Sridevi, the film received widespread acclaim for its realistic depiction of village life and established Bharathiraja as a filmmaker of extraordinary vision.

Over the following decades, he directed several critically acclaimed and commercially successful films, including 'Kizhakke Pogum Rail', 'Alaigal Oivathillai', 'Mann Vasanai ', 'Mudhal Mariyadhai', 'Vedham Pudhithu', 'Karuthamma', ' Kizhakku Cheemayile ' and 'Anthimanthaarai'.

Many of his films addressed social issues while retaining strong emotional narratives rooted in rural Tamil Nadu.

Known for introducing several actors and technicians to the film industry, Bharathiraja’s influence extended far beyond his own filmography. His distinctive storytelling style inspired generations of filmmakers and helped shape modern Tamil cinema.

His death has triggered an outpouring of grief from political leaders, film personalities and fans across the country, who have remembered him as a visionary filmmaker and one of the defining creative voices in Indian cinema.

--IANS

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