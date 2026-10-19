Leask, Sharif included in Scotland’s seven-member squad for Hong Kong Sixes

Edinburgh, Oct 19 (IANS) Experienced campaigners Michael Leask and Safyaan Sharif have been included in Scotland's seven-member squad for the Hong Kong Sixes, to be played from October 30 to November 1.

The three-day six-a-side tournament will be staged at the Tin Kwong Road Recreation Ground in Hong Kong. Scotland are one of 12 invited nations for the event and have been drawn in Pool B alongside Bangladesh and Sri Lanka. They open their campaign against Bangladesh on October 30 before taking on Sri Lanka the following day.

Cricket Scotland head of performance Steve Snell said the squad had been picked with the format's all-round demands in mind. "We're excited to announce our squad for the Hong Kong Sixes, which presents a fantastic opportunity for our players to experience a unique and challenging format of the game.

"The Sixes format really promotes the three-dimensional cricketer, with batting, bowling and fielding skills all playing an equally important role. We've selected a squad with that in mind, ensuring we have the versatility and skill sets required to be competitive.

"It's an exciting opportunity for our players to test themselves against quality opposition, perform under pressure and gain valuable experience in a completely different playing environment," he said in a statement on Monday.

Gordon Drummond will be in charge of the side, assisted by Keegan Russell, and Snell said the tournament would be just as valuable for the coaching staff. "The tournament also provides a valuable development opportunity for our coaching staff, with Gordon Drummond leading the team, supported by Keegan Russell.

“It's another chance for our coaches to gain experience in a different format and environment, while taking on greater responsibility at an international tournament. We're really looking forward to seeing how both the players and coaches embrace the challenge," added Snell.

The pool winners will progress to the Cup semi-finals to fight for the main title, while the second-placed sides will contest the Plate semi-finals and the third-placed teams will play in the Bowl competition. The semi-finals are scheduled for October 31, with the play-off games and final on November 1.

Each side fields six players and bats for six overs. Bowlers generally send down one over each, though one nominated bowler, other than the wicketkeeper, can bowl two. The unique format places a premium on aggressive batting and quick scoring.

Scotland squad: Jasper Davidson, Jack Jarvis, Mackenzie Jones, Michael Leask, Finlay McCreath, Lyle Robertson and Safyaan Sharif.

--IANS

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