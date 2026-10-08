‘Leadership is never just about wearing a captain’s badge’: Jhulan Goswami hails Harmanpreet

New Delhi, Oct 8 (IANS) Former Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami paid tribute to Harmanpreet Kaur after she stepped down as India women’s captain across formats, lauding her courage and conviction while urging her to continue enjoying the game.

Harmanpreet, who led India to their maiden senior women’s ODI World Cup title, announced her decision to relinquish captaincy earlier this week. Smriti Mandhana has since been appointed as India’s new captain, while Harmanpreet remains part of the ODI and T20I squads for the upcoming series against Zimbabwe.

“Leadership is never just about wearing the captain’s badge — it’s about carrying the hopes of a team, standing tall through the highs and lows, and leaving the game stronger than you found it,” Goswami wrote in a social media post.

The former India pacer praised Harmanpreet for the courage and conviction with which she led the side through some of its most significant moments. “Harmanpreet, you have done that with immense courage, strength, and conviction, leading Indian women’s cricket through some truly incredible moments and carrying the responsibility with pride,” she added.

Goswami said Harmanpreet’s decision to step away from captaincy marked the beginning of a new chapter and hoped she would now be able to play with greater freedom.

“As you step away from captaincy and into this new chapter, choosing to continue simply for the love of the game, I hope you enjoy every moment of it,” she wrote. “Here’s to playing with freedom, passion and the same spirit that has always made you a champion,” Goswami added.

Goswami concluded her tribute by urging Harmanpreet to continue enjoying the game after handing over the leadership responsibilities. “Wishing you the very best, Captain. Keep inspiring, keep playing, and most importantly, keep enjoying the game,” she wrote.

Harmanpreet had served as India’s full-time T20I captain since 2018 and took over as ODI captain from Mithali Raj in 2022. During her tenure, she led India to their maiden senior women’s ODI World Cup title, with the team defeating South Africa in the final on home soil.

She also guided India to four Asia Cup titles in 2012, 2016, 2022 and 2026, besides leading the side to consecutive Asian Games gold medals in Hangzhou in 2022 and Aichi-Nagoya in 2026.

Harmanpreet’s other notable achievements as captain include leading India to their first bilateral Women’s ODI series win in England since 1999 in 2022, a historic Test victory against Australia in 2023 and a breakthrough T20I series victory against England in 2025.

Under her leadership, India also defeated England by 270 runs in the first-ever women’s Test at Lord’s earlier this year.

--IANS

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