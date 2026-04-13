Leaders across party lines back proposed changes in Women Reservation Act after PM Modi’s outreach

Mumbai, April 13 (IANS) After Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote to political parties seeking support for an amendment Bill related to the Women’s Reservation Act, leaders across party lines on Monday expressed strong backing for the proposed move, calling the ‘Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam’ the need of the hour.

Speaking to IANS, Supriya Sule, NCP(SP) MP, said she had received the letter and reiterated her party’s consistent support for the legislation.

“I have also received a letter from PM Modi. The Women’s Reservation Bill, being brought by the Prime Minister, has always been supported by us, including the NCP(SP), and we have consistently stood by it earlier as well. We have supported it in the past, we support it today, and we will support it in the future. We strongly support it, but I request that the government clarify exactly how its implementation will be carried out,” she said.

Shiv Sena spokesperson Shaina NC also emphasised the significance of the Bill, stating, “‘Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam’ is the need of the hour. Women in this country have waited for 27 long years. If we are able to contest 181 seats in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, it would be a fitting tribute, because with opportunity comes the ability to showcase one’s talent.”

Meanwhile, Sanjay Jha, National Working President of JD(U), described the development as historic.

“This is a very historic moment. I have also received the Prime Minister’s letter, and a special session has been called from the 16th for the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam. Under this, one-third reservation will be provided in the Lok Sabha and one-third in the Vidhan Sabha, which is expected to be implemented from 2029 onwards,” he said.

BJP Bihar President Sanjay Saraogi said, "In law-making in the country, in the Legislative Assembly and Lok Sabha, the Prime Minister passed the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam in 2023. Congress did not pass it for 30 years. It is the Prime Minister’s strong will that women should also have equal participation in law-making. Therefore, a special session of the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha has been called from the 16th to the 18th.

Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam provides for one-third reservation for women in legislative bodies. It was passed in Parliament in 2023. A proposed legislation seeks to delink its implementation from the 2027 Census and base it on the 2011 Census to ensure it comes into force before the 2029 general election. A Special Session of Parliament has been convened next week to deliberate on the Women's Reservation (Amendment) Bill.

--IANS

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