July 14, 2026 10:12 AM हिंदी

Laura Dern: Sam Neill showed me the depths of loyalty, protectiveness, love

Laura Dern: Sam Neill showed me the depths of loyalty, protectiveness, love

Mumbai, July 14 (IANS) Actress Laura Dern, who starred alongside Sam Neill in the Jurassic Park franchise, expressed her grief over her “beloved lifetime friend’s” passing and said he showed her the depths of loyalty, protectiveness, and love, always with the driest of wit.

Laura, who played Dr. Ellie Sattler in the Jurassic Park franchise, shared a string of images with Neill on the photo-sharing website.

For the caption, she wrote: “Sam was my beloved lifetime friend… He showed me the depths of loyalty, protectiveness, and love, always with the driest of wit.”

“He was a true and noble gentleman, wrapped up in my dream leading man. I will love you forever, Dr. Alan Grant,” added the actress.

In a statement shared on Instagram, Sam Neill’s family said that his death was “sudden and unexpected.”

“It is with immense sadness that the whānau (extended family) of Sam Neill share the news of his passing on Monday 13th July, in Sydney, Australia,” the statement began.

“Sam was surrounded by family and passed with the dignity that has characterized his whole life,” the statement continued.

“The loss was sudden and unexpected but blessed by the fact that Sam remained cancer free. They would like to express their deepest gratitude to the staff at St Vincent’s Private Hospital for their incredible care. More details will be shared later, but for now, on behalf of the family, we ask that you respect their privacy as they navigate this immeasurable loss.”

Laura rose to prominence for her performances in Peter Bogdanovich's Mask in 1985, Joyce Chopra's Smooth Talk, Blue Velvet, Wild at Heart.

She received a nomination for the Academy Award for Best Actress for her role as the orphan Rose in the drama film Rambling Rose. Other lead film roles include Citizen Ruth, Inland Empire, Certain Women and The Tale.

--IANS

dc/

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