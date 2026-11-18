New Delhi, Nov 18 (IANS) The nearly year-long hunt for one of the most dangerous terrorists operating in Jammu and Kashmir came to an end on Wednesday, with security forces killing Lateef Bhat in an encounter.

Bhat was wanted in connection with several attacks carried out in the Valley, including the latest attack in Kulgam, in which three CRPF personnel were injured.

After being surrounded by security forces, Bhat took refuge inside a mosque and refused to surrender. Instead, he opened fire on the security personnel, triggering a retaliatory response in which he was killed.

An official said Bhat was no ordinary terrorist and had a distinct modus operandi. He would carry out small-scale attacks and then quietly disappear into the local population.

“After carrying out an attack, Bhat would not necessarily take refuge in the forests. Instead, he would return to civilian areas and mingle with the local people. This made it difficult for security agencies to track him, as nobody would suspect that a terrorist was moving freely among the public,” the official said.

An Intelligence Bureau official described Bhat's killing as one of the most significant operations carried out by security forces in the Valley in recent times, given his involvement in several attacks and his ability to evade detection.

“He was a high-value target capable of carrying out attacks with ease. He quickly blended into the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) ecosystem, while continuing to operate under the banner of the outfit’s proxy, The Resistance Front (TRF),” the official said.

Bhat's killing avenges the attacks in Kulgam and Anantnag and also sends a strong message to the wider terror network operating in the Valley.

The killing of Bhat has reportedly dealt a major blow to the Lashkar's s strike network in Kashmir.

Bhat had fitted perfectly into the operational strategy of Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) and the Lashkar. His activities had begun to gain momentum at a time when Pakistan was struggling to rebuild local terror networks and facilitate infiltration into Jammu and Kashmir from various launchpads across Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), the official said.

During recent recruitment drives, Pakistan-based handlers frequently cited Bhat as an example to motivate new recruits. They highlighted his commitment and ability to execute targeted attacks with minimal support. Although Bhat remained in regular contact with his handlers in Pakistan, he independently planned and carried out operations with considerable precision.

What made him more dangerous was that he was ideologically charged, and this meant that he carried out activities not for financial gain. The Lashkar wanted to equate him to the likes of Hizbul Mujahideen commander Burhan Wani, who had developed a cult status in the Kashmir Valley.

Bhat hailed from the Khrewan Shader village in Kulgam district and studied at the Government Higher Secondary School in Ashumji.

He later enrolled in the Government Degree College for a bachelor's degree but dropped out before completing the course. He subsequently worked for a brief period as a glazier before leaving home in early 2025.

Another official said that Bhat was always inclined towards the cause that was being espoused by the Lashkar. This made it easy for the outfit to rope him in. Bhat had drawn inspiration from Zakir Ahmad Ani, a Lashkar operative.

Upon his recruitment, he was brought into contact with Sajjad Gul, who is based in Pakistan. After he went missing in November 2025, another proxy of the LeT, the Kashmir Revolutionary Army (KRA), announced that he had been recruited.

Another official said that Bhat had joined the terror ranks very late. The speed with which he was indoctrinated, recruited, and trained only shows that he was a committed terrorist and posed a huge risk to the security of Jammu and Kashmir.

Post the abrogation of Article 370 and Operation Sindoor, terror operations had taken a major hit, with outfits such as the Lashkar, Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and Hizbul Mujahideen suffering major losses.

Bhat emerged as a significant operational asset for the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) at a time when the outfit was struggling to rebuild its network in the Valley. Through a series of small but high-impact attacks, he helped sustain its activities and ensure that its presence continued to be felt in the region.

On July 22 this year in Anantnag, he killed head constable Ashiq Hussain. On July 31, two migrant workers were attacked at a block kiln in Kilam village of Kulgam. Both workers later succumbed to their injuries. His latest attack was at Kulgam, where he opened fire, injuring three CRPF personnel.

For Lashkar, which was trying to recoup and set up a strong local network, Bhat provided that stopgap arrangement during which he carried out attacks, kept the ship sailing and also instilled a fear in the minds of the people, an official said.

--IANS

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