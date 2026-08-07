August 07, 2026 11:44 PM हिंदी

Latha Rajinikanth launches 'Makkal Meddai' initiative to 'retain India's glorious past'

Latha Rajinikanth launches 'Makkal Meddai' initiative to 'retain India's glorious past'

Chennai, Aug 7 (IANS) Film producer and educationist Latha Rajinikanth on Friday formally launched the website for 'Makkal Meddai', a citizen-led social welfare movement, under 'Bharat Seva' and Shree Dayaa Foundation, with the aim to "retain India's glorious past and culture".

Speaking to IANS, Latha Rajinikanth said: "Having worked for many years across various issues in the social sector, we are now launching 'Makkal Meddai' website as 'Bharat Seva Makkal Meddai', with all our activities. We are glad to launch our logo, our banners and our membership cards."

She requested citizens across the country to join 'Bharat Seva' as "people's movement".

"So that we can put our hands, thoughts and ideas together to work for the welfare and instill a lot of patriotism in the minds of people so that this country can come together to retain the glorious past and all the participation of great leaders who have all given their lives for this country," she added.

She asserted: "We have a great culture and we wish to take it forward in the right spirit."

The educationist mentioned that the main objective of the website is to secure the minds and culture of people of this country and to get everyone together to serve for the country's common cause.

"Bharat Seva is a national movement and 'Makkal Meddai' is a model in Tamil Nadu where we are creating 'Sabhas' in every district, location and every village for people to work with us, for ensuring that all our programmes reach the last citizen in the villages too," she stressed.

When asked how effectively will the movement work in rural areas, Latha Rajinikanth said: "Everything regarding the welfare and culture of the villages, farmers...the agro-industry should be surviving the best in our country. All our merchants and our vendors should survive. We should improve on the cooperation of all our members first in order to secure the welfare of every region."

Moreover, she urged the youth to know and understand about ancient India and all its culture.

"Great lives have been sacrificed to sustain, retain, cherish and nourish the culture and heritage of this country. I wish everyone reads a lot about our history, or heritage and understand the greatness of our kings who contributed in the ancient past to give the glory that we enjoy today," she said.

--IANS

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