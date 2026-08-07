Centre gets 87 proposals from states under BHAVYA Scheme

New Delhi, Aug 7 (IANS) As many as 87 proposals have been received from various state and Union Territory governments under the Bharat Audyogik Vikas Yojana (BHAVYA) Scheme, in round 1 of Phase-I, which was open for receiving applications till July 31, the Centre told the Parliament on Friday.

Maharashtra leads with 14 proposals followed by Madhya Pradesh in the second spot with 11 proposals. Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu are joint third with seven proposals each, with Andhra Pradesh and Gujarat coming next with six proposals each, Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Jitin Prasada said in a written reply to a query in the Rajya Sabha.

The objective of the scheme is to develop investment-ready, world-class industrial infrastructure to enable investors to ground investment with ease, thereby adding to the manufacturing capacity in the country.

The applications that have been received will be taken up for evaluation and scoring in accordance with the prescribed eligibility and evaluation criteria as per the Scheme guidelines.

"The selection of projects is based on Challenge mode with evaluation on parameters such as connectivity and site suitability, quality of core, value-added and social infrastructure in detailed project report, industrial ecosystem and policy enablers, the Minister also added.

The guidelines provide that the selection process for the first phase will be completed within one year from the date of notification of the scheme.

The scheme is designed to further the objective of transforming the country into a globally competitive manufacturing hub by providing supportive industrial ecosystems with proximity to cities, connectivity to multi-modal logistics facilities and industrial hubs.

The industrial parks developed under the scheme would facilitate investment for manufacturing growth to cater to domestic and global value chains, and deepen supply chains within the country, increasing employment and value addition in the country.

BHAVYA is a Central Sector Scheme with a total financial outlay of Rs 33,660 crore. This includes an administrative fund for Rs 60 crore.

Financial assistance will be provided under the scheme for development of 100 industrial parks.

The industrial parks to be developed would be selected in two or more phases.

In the first phase, 50 projects would be taken up. Each phase may have one or more rounds of selection. The duration of the scheme is for a period of six years, from financial year 2026-27 to 2031-32.

--IANS

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