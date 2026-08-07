Khalistan convoy in Indianapolis highlights extremists’ push to exploit Western freedom: Report

Washington, Aug 7 (IANS) The convoy of vehicles displaying yellow Khalistan flags in Indianapolis, the capital of the US state of Indiana, recently to mobilise support for a non-binding referendum, was not an isolated episode but the latest expression of a strategy that exploits the democratic freedoms of Western societies to export a rejected separatist political project, a report has stated.

The referendum has no legal consequence. It cannot change territorial boundaries, alter constitutional arrangements, or force any government to the negotiating table. Its purpose is primarily symbolic and divisive — sustaining a narrative of grievance among sections of the diaspora while compelling Sikh communities in North America to respond — directly or indirectly — to the actions of those who claim to represent them, a report in ‘Khalsa Vox’ highlighted.

"On 1st of August, drivers on Indianapolis’s I-465 West found themselves trapped behind a five-mile procession of cars flying yellow Khalistan flags. What local residents experienced as an unexpected traffic snarl was, according to organisers, a deliberate “convoy of American Sikhs” mobilising support for a non-binding referendum on carving a separate Sikh state out of India’s Punjab. The vote is scheduled for August 16 at Richard G. Lugar Plaza. The group behind it is 'Sikhs for Justice', an organisation long regarded as a vehicle for separatist extremism," the report detailed.

"The spectacle was textbook diaspora activism: free speech exercised in the open, protected by the First Amendment, and staged for maximum visibility. Yet the cost was not paid by the organisers alone. Ordinary motorists lost time. Local authorities had to manage a rolling disruption. And, more damaging still, the images of flag-waving processions and secessionist slogans once again projected a radical fringe onto a community that has, by every measurable standard, integrated successfully into American and Canadian life," it added.

Underscoring the recurring pattern of Khalistani extremism in North America, the report noted that a small but highly motivated network has turned public spaces in the US and Canada into arenas for a conflict that most Sikhs in Punjab and the diaspora have already rejected.

"Convoys that clog highways, rallies that feature inflammatory rhetoric, and campaigns that equate legitimate grievance with the demand for territorial secession do not advance justice. They cheapen it. They invite the public to associate turbans and kirpans with separatism rather than with the quiet success of Sikh entrepreneurs, professionals, soldiers, and neighbours," it mentioned.

According to the report, the pattern has become increasingly familiar in Canada, where the same networks have repeatedly pushed the boundaries of tolerance through protests outside temples, desecration of symbols, and actions that continue to evoke the shadow of past violence that still shapes institutional memory.

"Each incident forces mainstream Sikh organisations into a defensive crouch: they must repeatedly affirm that they do not support terrorism or secession while the cameras linger on the loudest voices. The result is reputational damage that no amount of community service or economic contribution fully erases in the public mind," it stated.

--IANS

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