Lara Dutta reunites with Priyanka Chopra after 26 years, shares heartwarming pictures from Wimbledon

Mumbai, July 12 (IANS) Actress Lara Dutta recently reunited with Priyanka Chopra and gave a glimpse of their enduring friendship.

She shared pictures from their special reunion on her Instagram story, giving a glimpse of their cherished bond. The two actresses celebrated the friendship they have shared for over two decades. Lara posted a candid and happy photo of the two of them and captioned it, “26 years later, happy girls are still the…" She also added heart emojis to the post.

Priyanka also dropped a picture with Lara and wrote, “So good to see my girl.”

The pictures showed Priyanka and Lara smiling while posing together. The Desi Girl actress placed her hand on Dutta’s shoulder as they posed for the camera. The duo looked stylish and elegant. While the ‘Dostana’ actress looked stunning in a white outfit, the ‘Partner’ actress wore a blue dress paired with a white shrug and hat.

Notably, Lara Dutta and Priyanka Chopra have shared the screen in two films. Their first collaboration was “Andaaz” (2003), a romantic drama also featuring Akshay Kumar, which marked the Bollywood debut of both former beauty queens. The duo later reunited for Farhan Akhtar’s action thriller “Don 2," where Priyanka played the lead role of Roma, while Lara made a special appearance as Ayesha.

In 2000, Priyanka brought home the Miss World crown, while Lara Dutta won the Miss Universe title.

Recently, Priyanka Chopra and Lara Dutta reunited at Wimbledon, where the global star made a stylish appearance at the prestigious tennis tournament. The ‘Baywatch’ actress attended the women’s singles semi-final and enjoyed the thrilling match from the stands. PeeCee also shared a sweet moment with her husband Nick Jonas by connecting with him over a FaceTime call during the game.

--IANS

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