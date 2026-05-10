May 10, 2026 11:24 AM हिंदी

Labour loses ground as Reform UK surges in British local elections

Labour loses ground as Reform UK surges in British local elections

London, May 10 (IANS) Britain's ruling Labour Party suffered major losses in local elections, while Reform UK made significant gains, according to final results released.

Across around 5,000 council seats in 136 English councils and elections to the Scottish and Welsh parliaments, Labour lost almost 1,500 council seats in England and surrendered control of around 40 local councils, including several traditional strongholds, in the elections on Thursday.

The opposition Conservatives also endured heavy losses, losing more than 500 council seats, winning just over 800.

Reform UK emerged as one of the biggest winners of the elections, gaining more than 1,400 council seats and taking control of 14 local councils, many in traditional Labour or Conservative strongholds. The Liberal Democrats and the Greens also made gains, reports Xinhua news agency.

In Scotland, the Scottish National Party remained the largest force in the 129-seat parliament with 58 seats, though short of a majority. The Conservatives lost 19 seats, while Reform UK made big gains, winning 17 seats, level with Labour.

In Wales, Labour suffered a historic setback, securing only nine seats in the expanded 96-seat Welsh Parliament. Welsh First Minister Eluned Morgan lost her seat on Friday and subsequently announced her resignation as leader of Welsh Labour.

Plaid Cymru became the largest party in the Welsh Parliament with 43 seats, followed by Reform UK with 34 seats.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said the results were "tough" even before the full results were released.

"I'm not going to sugarcoat that. It's really important that we reflect and respond when the electorate sends a message like that," he said. "I think we have to set out the path ahead and that's what I intend to do in the coming days."

A growing number of Labour members of parliament are calling on Starmer to resign or plan for his resignation, but Starmer insisted that he is "not going to walk away and plunge the country into chaos."

Speaking in Essex on his party's election victory, Reform UK Leader Nigel Farage said the results reflected "some truly historic shifts" in voting patterns in parts of the country.

--IANS

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