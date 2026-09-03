La Liga: Real Madrid open weekend while Athletic play Atletico in main clashes (Preview)

Madrid, Sep 3 (IANS) Real Madrid will kick off the fourth round of the La Liga 2926-27 season when Jose Mourinho's side travels to face Real Betis on Friday night.

The game at what is expected to be a hot Estadio de la Cartuja promises to be Real Madrid's sternest test yet after a bright start to the season, with 10 goals in three matches and Kylian Mbappe and Jude Bellingham both in excellent form.

Betis began the season with back-to-back 1-0 wins but suffered a 5-2 defeat at Levante last weekend and will be keen to respond. The Seville club completed the deadline-day signing of Dani Ceballos after he rescinded his Real Madrid contract, but the 30-year-old lacks the fitness to feature on Friday.

Saturday opens with Athletic Bilbao hosting Atletico Madrid at San Mamés. Athletic impressed in last weekend's 2-0 win at Celta Vigo as the players continue to adapt to new coach Edin Terzic's tactics, although Terzic may adjust his high defensive line against an Atletico side built to attack on the break through players such as Ademola Lookman and Giuliano Simeone. Much will depend on whether Julian Alvarez features after the transfer window closed without his departure.

Rayo Vallecano continue their nomadic start to the season while work continues at their Vallecas Stadium. Rayo face Racing Santander in Leganes, with Racing boosted by last weekend's entertaining 3-2 win over Elche.

Villarreal coach Inigo Perez will hope his side's first home game of the campaign also brings their first win after opening the season with two draws and a surprise defeat to Alaves.

Villarreal host Deportivo La Coruna, which could hand debuts to new arrivals Jose Gimenez and Marc Casado, who joined from Atletico Madrid and FC Barcelona respectively.

FC Barcelona travel to Valencia on Sunday. Valencia have struggled with one draw and two defeats, and coach Carlos Corberan will hope deadline-day signing Harvey Elliott from Liverpool strengthens the midfield. Reigning champion Barcelona have scored 12 goals in three games, with new arrival Anthony Gordon settling in well.

Alaves face Osasuna in a tight encounter between two defensively sound sides, while Malaga host confident Levante at La Rosaleda. Espanyol need a lift at home to Sevilla, whose perfect start was ended by Atletico.

Monday's fixtures see Getafe host a Celta Vigo side that has looked fragile at the back, while Elche must address their defensive problems and the sale of David Affengruber as they visit a Real Sociedad side dangerous on the counterattack.

--IANS

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